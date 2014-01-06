-
Malastare
Located in the galaxy's Mid Rim, Malastare was the homeworld of the irascible Dugs, who proved loyal but difficult members of the Galactic Republic. The planet's extensive fuel reserves made it vital to the Republic war machine, and it became a critical battlefield during the Clone Wars. As a result of a massive ground battle between the Republic and the Separatists, a monstrous creature known as the Zillo Beast was released in Malastare.
Appearances
Affiliations
Climate
Temperate
Terrain
Forests