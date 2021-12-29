Episode Guides
“In the Name of Honor” Episode Guide | The Book of Boba Fett
Boba Fett and Fennec Shand face an escalating conflict.
"From the Desert Comes a Stranger" Episode Guide | The Book of Boba Fett
Mysteries are explored and Boba Fett learns new information.
"The Streets of Mos Espa" Episode Guide | The Book of Boba Fett
Boba Fett must deal with two very different threats.
"The Tribes of Tatooine" Episode Guide | The Book of Boba Fett
Boba Fett faces new challengers on Tatooine.
Databank: The Book Of Boba Fett
501st Legion
Led by Captain Rex, the 501st Legion is a tight-knit squadron of clone troopers known for strength of character and unwavering loyalty. Upon being reunited with Ahsoka Tano, the men of the 501st show their allegiance to their former commander by altering their clone armor in an homage for her Togruta markings.
Ahsoka Tano
Former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano once served as the Padawan learner to the Jedi Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars. A respected leader and warrior attuned to the light side of the Force, Ahsoka grew into a formidable fighter before the Empire’s reign changed the course of galactic history. Although she walked away from the Jedi Order, she continued to stand up for those fighting for peace and justice in the galaxy long after the fall of the Republic.
Bacta Tank
Bacta tanks were large vessels filled with a liquid healing agent and used to treat seriously injured patients. To promote healing, patients were completely submerged and used breathing masks while recuperating. Clone troopers were treated in bacta at facilities such as the Kaliida Shoals Medical Center. After he was injured by a wampa, Luke Skywalker recovered in a bacta tank at Hoth’s Echo Base. And after claiming the throne of Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett recuperated in a bacta pod.
Bib Fortuna
As the former majordomo to the late Jabba the Hutt, the scheming Bib Fortuna seized power after his master's demise and attempted to control the criminal underworld on Tatooine. For decades, those attempting to do business with Jabba the Hutt first needed to maneuver past the Twi'lek, an ever-present attendant who often hovered near Jabba's ear, offering advice and feeding his boss information. Fortuna followed the rules of protocol in the Hutt's court (such as they were), and spoke only in Huttese, though he understood other tongues.
Boba Fett
With his customized Mandalorian armor, deadly weaponry, Boba Fett was once regarded as one of the most fearsome and capable bounty hunters in the galaxy. An unaltered genetic clone of his father, bounty hunter Jango Fett, Boba learned combat and martial skills from a young age. Over the course of his career, which included contracts for the Empire and the criminal underworld, he became a legend. Although Fett seemingly met his demise in the Sarlacc pit on Tatooine after falling into the Great Pit of Carkoon, Boba survived the beast and lived to reclaim his armor, taking over the throne at Jabba's Palace.
