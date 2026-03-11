Not even a seemingly deadly clash with the Jedi can keep Maul down.

The galaxy can be a dangerous place, with lightsaber duels, blaster shots, and dangerous creatures all too commonplace. Loss of limb is a high risk for any galactic citizen (just consider how many characters have lost a hand — including Luke Skywalker!)

And for Maul? A life of crime has led him to build and rebuild his cybernetic prosthetics on more than one occasion. With his commanding return in the upcoming animated series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, premiering on Disney+ with two episodes April 6, 2026, let’s take a closer look at how the former Sith Lord got here, one step at a time.