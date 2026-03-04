STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Returns in 2026

March 4, 2026
StarWars.com Team

Meet Darth Maul, try new cosmic treats, and prepare for an unforgettable Star Wars adventure.

Ready for a galactic night to remember?

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite is back for 2026, inviting you to experience the galaxy in an all-new way. Set for the evenings of April 28, April 30, May 4, and May 6, this celebration is a special ticketed event for all Star Wars fans, stretching from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. inside Disneyland Park. Ticket holders can kickstart their adventure at 6 p.m. each night in Disneyland, no theme park reservation required.

  • Encounter beloved characters — including everyone’s favorite protocol droid, C-3PO.

  • See Darth Maul, the Shadow Lord himself, at Tomorrowland Terrace.

  • Visit with Naboo royalty as Queen Amidala holds court.

  • Bow before Emperor Palpatine and his menacing guards.

  • Journey to a galaxy far, far away at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2026.

  • Join fellow fans in a galactic night to remember.

  • Try galactic treats like the Sour Blue Raspberry Churro.

  • Taste the Porg Belly Sandwich, only at Star Wars Nite.

  • Join your fellow Star Wars fans and dance to your favorite hits from around the galaxy.

  • Whether you align yourself with the dark side or the light, there’s plenty to celebrate throughout the park.

    • April 30 and May 4 are sold out, but tickets are available now for April 28 and May 6, with prices starting at $174 per guest (ages 3 and up).

    • Learn the ways of the Jedi and participate in a lightsaber instructional demonstration.
    • Don your best Star Wars-inspired look and march down Main Street, U.S.A. with the Fleet of Fandom costume showcase.
    • Try new culinary treats — like pizza five-blossom bread at Oga’s Cantina, Galactic Bundt cake at Jolly Holiday Bakery Café and Galactic Grill, or Banth-gogi at Edelweiss Snacks and Maurice’s Treats.
    • Shop for new Star Wars Nite merchandise, including an event-exclusive sweater, hat, shirt, and cup.

    Get tickets now for select Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nites.

  • Preserve the memory of Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite with event-exclusive merch — like this zip-up hoodie.

  • Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite zip-up hoodie (back).

  • Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite T-shirt.

  • Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite T-shirt and zip-up hoodie.

  • Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite T-shirt and zip-up hoodie.

  • Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite tumbler.

  • Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite hat.

  • Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite tumbler and hat.

  • Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite tumbler and hat.

    • Disney Parks Disneyland After Dark Disneyland Resort Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

