Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Returns in 2026

Meet Darth Maul, try new cosmic treats, and prepare for an unforgettable Star Wars adventure.
Ready for a galactic night to remember?
Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite is back for 2026, inviting you to experience the galaxy in an all-new way. Set for the evenings of April 28, April 30, May 4, and May 6, this celebration is a special ticketed event for all Star Wars fans, stretching from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. inside Disneyland Park. Ticket holders can kickstart their adventure at 6 p.m. each night in Disneyland, no theme park reservation required.