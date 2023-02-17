Star Wars Nite Returns to Disneyland After Dark in May

Meet us on Batuu this Star Wars Day, May the 4th, for an intergalactic celebration.

This May, Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite is back with four chances to step into the galaxy far, far away and live your own Star Wars adventure on Batuu and beyond.



Today, the Disney Parks Blog announced the next installment of the Disneyland After Dark events, set for the evenings of May 2, May 4, May 8, and May 11, as part of a month-long celebration of Star Wars Day, May the 4th, with a special private party inside Disneyland from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. each night. The adventure begins at Disneyland Park each night starting at 6 p.m., no theme park reservation required.

Immerse yourself in music plucked from the Star Wars films as the “ Star Wars: Celebrate the Nite” fireworks show illuminates the skies above Disneyland.

Fly the Millennium Falcon and join the fight against evil with access to ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and other attractions.

Learn the ways of the Jedi and the art of defense in the Lightsaber Instructional demonstration.

Explore themed snacks such as galactic churros and other out-of-this-world sweets!

Watch out for Captain Phasma and her stormtroopers during the March of the First Order in Tomorrowland, stop for photo ops on themed backdrops with your favorite heroes and villains, and cross paths with denizens from around the galaxy including Tusken Raiders and Jawas.

A limited number of Disneyland After Dark tickets will go on presale for Magic Key holders beginning next week on February 21, 2023 on Disneyland.com, with additional tickets available to the general public on February 23, 2023. For more details, check out the official Disney Parks Blog.

Only select attractions, experiences, offerings, and services will be available during the event.

