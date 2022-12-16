Jennifer Landa is an actor and creator who infuses her love of Star Wars into her comedic videos, crafts, and writings. She was formerly a co-host of ForceCenter, a podcast dedicated to exploring and celebrating all things in that galaxy far, far away. Jennifer lives in Los Angeles with her family and their dog, Malla. She currently spends her days training her two Padawans in hopes that they will one day be Jedi…like their mother before them.
Exploring Shades of the Galaxy Far, Far Away: Pat McGrath on Her New Star Wars Makeup Collaboration
December 16, 2022
December 16, 2022
Dec 16
HasLab Looks to Bring Reva's Lightsaber to Our Galaxy
July 6, 2022
July 6, 2022
Jul 6
4 Last-Minute DIY Costuming Tips for Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022
May 17, 2022
May 17, 2022
May 17
4 Reasons Salacious Crumb is Scarier Than You Might Think
October 27, 2021
October 27, 2021
Oct 27
5 of the Scariest Star Wars Sidekicks
October 21, 2021
October 21, 2021
Oct 21
10 Scary Star Wars Stories to Watch on Disney+
October 11, 2021
October 11, 2021
Oct 11
How the Erin Condren Star Wars Collection Brings Galactic Style to Everyday Essentials
August 4, 2021
August 4, 2021
Aug 4
Meet the Most Impressive Winners of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Contest
February 11, 2021
February 11, 2021
Feb 11
5 Tips for Perfecting Your Cosplay for Star Wars Celebration Chicago
January 24, 2019
January 24, 2019
Jan 24
Star Wars Pet Makeovers Transforms a Pooch into Jabba's Pal
November 1, 2018
November 1, 2018
Nov 1
Styled for Smuggling: DIY Star Wars Costume Bounding Ideas for Disney Parks
April 30, 2018
April 30, 2018
Apr 30
Trick-or-Star Wars Treat: Craft Maz Kanata and More DIY Halloween Costumes
October 25, 2017
October 25, 2017
Oct 25
Trick-or-Star Wars Treat: Dress Your Pet as a Porg and More DIY Howl-O-Ween Costumes
October 17, 2017
October 17, 2017
Oct 17
Trick-or-Star Wars Treat: Make The Last Jedi's BB-9E and More Kids' Halloween Costumes
October 13, 2017
October 13, 2017
Oct 13
Dressing for Rebellion: Last-Minute DIY Rogue One Costumes
December 12, 2016
December 12, 2016
Dec 12
Go as Gonk and More: Last-Minute DIY Star Wars Costumes
October 26, 2016
October 26, 2016
Oct 26
Best Star Wars Costumes at San Diego Comic-Con 2013
July 23, 2013
July 23, 2013
Jul 23
How to Make a Wampa Cave Shadow Box
December 12, 2012
December 12, 2012
Dec 12
Last-Minute Star Wars Costume Ideas
October 29, 2012
October 29, 2012
Oct 29
Great Pit of Carkoon Bundt Cake
October 24, 2012
October 24, 2012
Oct 24
How to Make a Stormtrooper Pumpkin
October 17, 2012
October 17, 2012
Oct 17
DIY: Yoda Coffee Cup Cozy
September 19, 2012
September 19, 2012
Sep 19
A Back-to-School Guide for Padawans
August 30, 2012
August 30, 2012
Aug 30
SWCVI: Closing Ceremony
August 27, 2012
August 27, 2012
Aug 27
SWCVI: Smuggler's Gambit
August 26, 2012
August 26, 2012
Aug 26
SWCVI: Mark Hamill
August 25, 2012
August 25, 2012
Aug 25
SWCVI: Super Secret Star Wars Panel
August 24, 2012
August 24, 2012
Aug 24
DIY Jabba the Hutt Shoes
August 7, 2012
August 7, 2012
Aug 7
Best Star Wars Costumes at San Diego Comic-Con 2012
July 16, 2012
July 16, 2012
Jul 16
Project Cosplay: Millennium Falcon Skirt!
July 14, 2012
July 14, 2012
Jul 14