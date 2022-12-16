ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Jennifer Landa

Jennifer Landa is an actor and creator who infuses her love of Star Wars into her comedic videos, crafts, and writings. She was formerly a co-host of ForceCenter, a podcast dedicated to exploring and celebrating all things in that galaxy far, far away. Jennifer lives in Los Angeles with her family and their dog, Malla. She currently spends her days training her two Padawans in hopes that they will one day be Jedi…like their mother before them.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Watching Return of the Jedi as a child. I listened to the final confrontation between Luke Skywalker and Emperor Palpatine, huddled on the floor in the back row of a movie theater.
FAVORITE FILM
Return of the Jedi
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Leia Organa and Salacious B. Crumb
FAVORITE SCENE
Rey and Kylo Ren joining forces to defeat Snoke and the Praetorian Guards in The Last Jedi.
