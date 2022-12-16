Jennifer Landa is an actor and creator who infuses her love of Star Wars into her comedic videos, crafts, and writings. She was formerly a co-host of ForceCenter, a podcast dedicated to exploring and celebrating all things in that galaxy far, far away. Jennifer lives in Los Angeles with her family and their dog, Malla. She currently spends her days training her two Padawans in hopes that they will one day be Jedi…like their mother before them.