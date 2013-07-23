ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

Best Star Wars Costumes at San Diego Comic-Con 2013

July 23, 2013
July 23, 2013
Jennifer Landa

Check out some choice Star Wars cosplay from SDCC!

Admiral Ackbar

Everyone's favorite Mon Calamari, Admiral Ackbar!

Oh, the costumes you’ll see at San Diego Comic-Con! The popular convention draws both professional and first-time cosplayers alike. From sharp-dressed clone troopers to a stunning Lady Vader, Star Wars costumers were out in full Force. Here are some of my favorite Star Wars costumes from San Diego Comic-Con 2013!

Ewoks

Ee chee wa maa! These Ewok cosplayers took a fun and fashionable approach to Yub Nub style.

Steampunk Star Wars 1

This talented group of cosplayers gave Star Wars a Steampunk twist! The details on each of their costumes were astounding. Dina Kampmeyer (cosplaying as Luke Skywalker) even wore tiny power converter earrings!

Artoo & Threepio

(Photo by Spencer Brinkerhoff)

Dressed as R2-D2 and C-3PO, these young fans show off their Star Wars pride!

Ahsoka Tano

Clone Wars fans (like myself) were excited to spot an Ahsoka Tano walking around the lobby.

Wolfpack

The Wolfpack gets suited up! These clone troopers swapped their armor for silk suits and black ties. Looking sharp, boys!

Darth Revan

(Photo by Spencer Brinkerhoff)

This striking cosplayer (as Darth Revan) got a glowing effect to her lightsaber thanks to a LightStick!

Imperial Officer

With Lord Vader nowhere in sight, Imperial officer Derrick Schmier took a break from his duties.

Rebel Pilot

(Photo by Spencer Brinkerhoff)

Rebel pilot Kim Mah is ready to take on the Empire in style!

Mr.Leia

Mr. Leia had fun getting into character as the Princess of Alderaan.

Han & Chewie

Han Solo and his co-pilot Chewbacca prepare themselves for their greatest battle yet...waiting in line for Hall H.


Jedi Family

Yes. The Force runs strong in this family.

Lady Vader

(Photo via @embiguous)

The Stylish Geek channeled her dark side for this impressive cosplay. With two Scout Troopers by her side, Lady Vader reigned supreme on the con floor.

Cad Bane 1

The crowd seemed to part as ruthless bounty hunter Cad Bane made a chilling appearance.

Asajj Ventress

I was excited (and a wee bit frightened) to spot one of my favorite villainesses, Asajj Ventress.

Twi'lek

It took cosplayer Christine Dennis an hour and a half to get into full Twi’lek makeup!

Tusken Raider

As I approached the Kotobukiya booth, a Tusken Raider appeared! Immediately I thought, “perhaps I’ll order that Boba Fett ice tray online…”

Jennifer Landa is a Los Angeles-based actress, writer, and video blogger. One of her proudest moments was helping to design the Death Star...into a skirt. For more of her musings on Star Wars, you can follow her on Twitter at @JenniferLanda or visit jenilanda.com.

san diego comic-con 2013 star wars cosplay star wars costumes

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Happy Holidays from StarWars.com

    December 22, 2023

    December 22, 2023

    Dec 22

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Tori Fox Makes Sy Snootles Chic and Klaud Couture

    December 7, 2023

    December 7, 2023

    Dec 7

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Should You Be for Halloween?

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    NYCC 2023: 13 Highlights from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

    October 15, 2023

    October 15, 2023

    Oct 15

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Celebrate Star Wars Reads This October!

    October 1, 2023

    October 1, 2023

    Oct 1

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: A Tale of Two Sabines

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Keith Yarde Is a Star Wars Fan Like His Father, Kerwin, Before Him

    June 15, 2023

    June 15, 2023

    Jun 15

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Start Your Shopping List with These 20 Star Wars Celebration Show Store Exclusives

    March 29, 2023

    March 29, 2023

    Mar 29

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved