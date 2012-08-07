ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

DIY Jabba the Hutt Shoes

August 7, 2012
Jennifer Landa

Jabba Shoes 1

It’s no secret that I have a crush on Jabba the Hutt. What can I say? I find his laugh irresistible. So what better way to show my love for the coolest gangster in the galaxy than by wearing him on my feet!

Recently crafters have been hand-painting TOMS shoes with their favorite Star Wars characters. There have been shoes inspired by R2-D2, C-3PO, and even Boba Fett. For my Jabba-inspired footwear, I snagged an olive green pair and set out to make my sluggy slip-ons!

What You’ll Need:

  • Green canvas slip-on shoes
  • Acrylic paint (in mustard yellow, orange, black, light green)
  • Tailor’s Chalk
  • Paintbrushes
  • Painter’s Tape
  • Newspaper
  • Clear Sealant Spray (available at hardware & craft stores)

Jabba Shoes 2

First, stuff the inside of your shoes with newspaper.  This will maintain the shape of the canvas.

Jabba Shoes 3

Next, tape the sides with painter’s tape.  This will act as a barrier when you paint the top of the shoe.

Jabba Shoes 4

If you’re not comfortable with freehand drawing (like me), create a paper stencil in the shape of Jabba’s face.

Jabba Shoes 5

Tape the stencil to the shoe.

Jabba Shoes 6

Trace the outline with tailor's chalk.

Jabba Shoes 7

Paint the inside of the outlined area with yellow acrylic paint.

Jabba Shoes 8

To draw Jabba’s eyes, nose, and mouth, I used painter’s tape to create my stencils.  I outlined the basic shapes using permanent markers---black for his mouth and nose, brown for his eyelids.

Jabba Shoes 9

Then I used a very thin paintbrush to paint each feature.

Jabba Shoes 10

Have fun in creating his facial expression.  You can give him a silly smirk, shifty eyes, or even (I shudder to think) a smile!

Jabba Shoes 11

Don’t worry if you make any mistakes.  You can always paint over them with your base color.

Jabba Shoes 12

I had to give Jabba his infamous T-Rex-like arms!  I used chalk to draw the shapes and then painted over them with a lighter shade of green.

Jabba Shoes 13

Jabba wouldn’t be complete without his slimy tail so I added one to the left side on each shoe.

Tail 1

Jabba Shoes 14

To protect your design, spray the shoes with a coat of clear sealant.  Once they’ve dried overnight, say achuta to your new Jabba the Hutt shoes!  Kicks perfect for a casual night at the cantina or long walks in the Tatooine desert.  :D

Jabba Shoes 15

DIY Jennifer Landa Jabba the Hutt (Star Wars)

