ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Dressing for Rebellion: Last-Minute DIY Rogue One Costumes

December 12, 2016
December 12, 2016
Jennifer Landa

Want the perfect outfit for opening night? Learn to make your own Rogue One costumes!

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hits theaters December 16 (in the US) and like any good rebel, you’re prepped and ready for this big moment -- you’ve pre-ordered your movie tickets and set up the meeting time with your friends -- now, there’s only one thing left to do…cosplay! Dressing up to watch the film is a fun way to celebrate this exciting Star Wars event. So if you’re looking for a DIY costume to get you into the Rogue One spirit, here are a few ideas!

CASSIAN ANDOR

Battle the Empire, and the winter weather, in this Captain Cassian Andor ensemble! Parkas are popular this time of year so it should be easy to complete your costuming mission. Keep in mind that if your hooded jacket doesn’t have a fur trim, you can add it yourself! Simply hand-sew a strip of brown faux fur (available at most fabric stores) onto the hood of your parka. This jacket will also come in handy when you visit Hoth, if you’re cosplaying as Han Solo in The Empire Strikes Back!

cassian_clothing

What You’ll Need:

Blue hooded jacket
Tan pants
Light tan fabric (1 ¾ yards)
Brown boots
Binoculars

Instructions for Arm Details:

  • Cut 2 strips of fabric measuring 4 ½” wide and 1 3/4 yards long.
  • Strip #1 - Create a 1-inch pleat by folding the fabric up and then pinning it in place. Pleat the entire strip. (Note: the strip on the left side of Cassian’s jacket is half the length of the sleeve.)
  • Sew the pleats in place on both the right and left sides of the strip. Remove pins and then press pleats with an iron.
  • Fold under the raw edge of the fabric, pin, then sew. Fold the right and left sides so the strip measures 2 ¼” wide. Press fabric with iron.
  • Repeat steps 2-4 for strip #2.
  • Pin the strips onto each arm of the jacket, then hand sew.

arm_detail_collage

cassian_costume

DIRECTOR ORSON KRENNIC

Director Krennic is known for his brilliance, ruthlessness, and that billowing white cape! He also wears a crisp white Imperial uniform, so to get a similar look, try a dress shirt with a banded collar or mandarin collar. You won’t need to call on one of the Empire’s expert tailors because the cape for this costume is super-easy to make. No sewing skills are necessary, but a dramatic entrance into the movie theater will still be in order. 

krennic-clothing

What You’ll Need:

White banded-collar shirt
White cotton sateen fabric (2 ½ yards)
Adhesive Velcro
Black pants
Black boots/shoes
Black leather gloves
Craft foam (red, white, & blue)
Acrylic paint (silver)
Hot glue or double sided tape

Imperial Rank Badge Instructions:

  • Cut a piece of craft foam measuring 4 ½” long and 1 ¾” wide.
  • Paint the badge strip using the silver acrylic paint, let dry completely.
  • Cut 6 red rectangles and 6 blue rectangles.
  • Arrange the rectangles into 2 rows on the badge and secure it with hot glue or double sided tape.
  • Attach a strip of Velcro to the plain side of the badge and the left side of your white shirt.

Cape Instructions:
  • Attach Velcro to the shoulders of your white shirt (keeping both sides of the Velcro still stuck together).
  • Drape the white fabric evenly around your shoulders. Press the fabric down onto the top piece of the Velcro so it sticks to the cape.
  • For extra security, I recommend hand stitching the Velcro pieces onto the cape and the shirt. This will keep the cape perfectly in place all day long!

  • krennic-costume-1

    of
    krennic-costume-1

    of
  • krennic-costume-2

    of
    krennic-costume-2

    of

    • JYN ERSO

    It wouldn’t be a Rogue One party without the rebel leader herself, Jyn Erso! This costume is extremely comfortable and the best part is, you might already have most of these pieces in your closet. If you can’t find a Jyn Erso-style vest, try altering a jacket instead. This vest was originally an army green jacket, but I altered it by cutting off the sleeves and dying the jacket chocolate brown.

    jyn_erso_clothing

    What You’ll Need:

    Long sleeve gray top
    Black flat-front pants
    Brown Vest
    Gray scarf or fabric
    Boots

    jyn_erso_costume

    EDRIO TWO TUBES

    Do you want to strike back against the Empire? If so, this Edrio Two Tubes costume is perfect for your cause! Edrio’s look is quite complex, so this outfit is a simplified version meant to capture the essence the character. Edrio wears a leather duster, but if you don’t have one on hand, a leather jacket or trench coat is a good alternative. Try an oversized turtleneck sweater to evoke his tunic and neck wrappings. Like Edrio, your outfit will also require you to wear a respirator. And needless to say, it has two tubes.

    edrio_clothing

    What You’ll Need:

    Multi-purpose respirator
    Elastic
    Spray paint (steel-colored & black)
    Adhesive Velcro
    Stainless steel shower hose (86 in)
    Cardboard box (6x6x6)
    Craft foam
    Acrylic paint (silver, gray, blue)
    Brown leather coat/jacket
    Brown turtleneck
    Brown boots
    Brown belt
    Hot glue

    EDRIO’S CHEST BOX INSTRUCTIONS:

    • Seal one end of the cardboard box with tape.
    • Cut the box to approximately 1 ½ inches tall.
    • Spray paint black and let it dry completely.
    • Create chest box buttons using craft foam, then paint with acrylic paint. Add greeblies for extra detail.
    • Cut 1 slit on the top right of the box. Insert elastic, then staple elastic onto the inside of the box.
    • Place the box on your chest and drape the elastic across your right shoulder. Wrap the elastic around the left side of your body until it feels snug. Cut the elastic and be sure to leave a little extra slack.
    • Cut 1 slit on the left side of the box. Insert elastic and then staple elastic onto the inside of the box.
    • Repeat steps 5-7 for the opposite side, so you end up with an x-shaped harness.

    chest_box_collage_1

    chest_box_collage_2

    RESPIRATOR INSTRUCTIONS:

    • Remove cartridge respirators and face strap, then cover respirator vents with tape.
    • When choosing your spray paint, make sure it will work on rubber and plastic surfaces. You can find some good options at hardware and art supply stores.
    • Apply a light coat of spray paint to the face piece and let it dry completely (at least 24 hours).
    • For extra detail, place craft foam on top of front vent and small clamps around respirator vents. Attach all pieces with hot glue.
    • Bend the shower hose in half until it breaks, then use utility scissors to cut through the rubber hose. Use pliers to bend the sharp end of the metal inside the hose.
    • Use hot glue to attach the hose to the vent. (Use the plastic-capped side of the hose for easier attachment.)
    • Hand stitch (or safety pin) elastic to the inside of respirator mask. Place on head to determine length and fit, then stitch in place on the other side.
    • On right hose, place the rubber gasket (included in the package) around the unattached end.
    • Attach Velcro to the bottom of the right hose gasket and to the bottom of the chest box (right side). This will allow you to easily get in and out of your costume.
    • When wearing your costume, tuck the unattached left hose into your belt. To get Edrio’s unique head details, we added a beanie, screws, and duct tape. We also slipped cardboard circles (made from a toilet paper roll) inside the beanie.

    respirator_collage_1

    respirator_collage_2

    edrio_details_collage

    edrio_costume

    So put on your Tognath best or don a majestic Imperial cape, because Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is finally here! 

    Jennifer Landa is an actress, host, and crafter. Follow her on Twitter @JenniferLanda and for more Star Wars DIYs, visit her YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/jenniferlanda.

    DIY star wars costumes Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The High Republic’s Goodest Girl Makes a Good Bookmark

    November 2, 2023

    November 2, 2023

    Nov 2

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Should You Be for Halloween?

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Dressing the Galaxy: Designer Michael Wilkinson Defines the Look of Andor 's Costumes

    November 30, 2022

    November 30, 2022

    Nov 30

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    “The Education of Cassian Andor”: Creator Tony Gilroy Explores the Nuance of Andor

    October 13, 2022

    October 13, 2022

    Oct 13

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Andor Actor Genevieve O’Reilly on the Legacy of Mon Mothma

    October 6, 2022

    October 6, 2022

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Rogue One", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/rogue-one"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Felicity Jones Reflects on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    December 23, 2021

    December 23, 2021

    Dec 23

  • {:title=>"Rogue One", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/rogue-one"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Gareth Edwards Looks Back on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    December 16, 2021

    December 16, 2021

    Dec 16

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: What Star Wars Costume Should You Wear this Halloween?

    October 22, 2021

    October 22, 2021

    Oct 22

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved