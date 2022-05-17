4 Last-Minute DIY Costuming Tips for Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022

Getting a late start on your Star Wars Celebration look? StarWars.com is here to help.

Picture it…it’s six months before Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022. You have your heart set on cosplaying as Hera Syndulla for the Star Wars main event. Flash forward to a week before the con and you still haven’t created the Twi’lek’s lekku. What’s a last-minute cosplayer to do? Have hope, of course! There are still plenty of ways to create a quick and easy cosplay. Here are four last-minute DIY costuming tips to guide you on your cosplay mission.

1. No-sew? No problem!

The Book of Boba Fett gave us exciting new characters and new costumes that can easily be replicated! To capture Cobb Vanth’s swagger, pair brown cargo pants with a long sleeve maroon shirt. Use a scrap of fabric for his scarf, and complete the ensemble with brown boots. If edgy is more your vibe, create a look based on the Mods. Capture Skad’s style with a dark-gray trench coat, black pants, and white shirt. Achieve Drash’s look with a black leather vest, black skirt, and red tights or leggings. If the Modifier isn’t available, hardware and craft supply stores will have everything you need to create your own cybernetic parts.

2. Get crafty with home and hardware items.

Speaking of crafting, if you’re up for more of a challenge, the hardware store is full of costume inspiration. Rubber storage tubs can become the body of a GNK power droid. Screws and rivets can be used for costume embellishments. Cardboard boxes can be used to transform yourself into a giant LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian minifigure! When picking your materials, consider how long you’re willing to wear the costume, and how much it will restrict your movement. A cardboard costume is great for photo ops, but you might need a hand making your way through Artist Alley.

3. One singular sensation!

Many Star Wars characters are instantly recognizable by their iconic shape or wardrobe choice. Lando Calrissian wears a billowing blue cape. BB-8 has a spherical shape. Chewbacca is a giant fuzzball with a bandolier. Pick one defining characteristic of the character, and build your costume around it. It can be as simple as choosing a color scheme, like white, blue, and silver for an R2-D2-inspired look. Focusing on just one aspect of the character will simplify your costuming process. Plus, there won’t be any mistaking which droid inspired your cosplay if you’re wearing gold head-to-toe.

4. Star Wars bounding.

Love Sy Snootles, but don’t know how to craft a foam latex bodysuit? No problem! Star Wars bounding is a fun way to put together a cosplay that is wearable to places even beyond the con. Adorn a yellow dress with blue spots, clip a feather in your hair, and you’ve got the perfect Pa'lowick-inspired costume. Star Wars bounding is all about assembling everyday clothes into an outfit that pays tribute to any character or creature in the galaxy. And since it’s not meant to be screen-accurate, there’s the freedom to put your own twist on the look. Star Wars bounding can also be budget-friendly since you might already have the pieces in your closet. Who knows, there could be a teal shirt and rust-colored vest waiting to become a Greedo Star Wars bound!

Dressing up in a costume can be a chance to express yourself and your fandom. And it can be a way to connect with fellow fans and meet new friends. Because only a Star Wars fan will give you a knowing nod when you go by wearing a cardboard X-wing costume.

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 will be held May 26-29, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.