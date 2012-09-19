ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

DIY: Yoda Coffee Cup Cozy

September 19, 2012
September 19, 2012
Jennifer Landa

Yoda Cozy Main

I’ll admit it...I’m a coffee lover.  Whether it's a Dark Side Roast or a Coruscant Blend, I always look forward to my cup of caffeinated bliss.  In fact, I quickly turn from Jedi to Sith if I don't have my usual morning cup o' Joe.  But sometimes my local coffee shop makes my latte hotter than Mustafar!  So in order to cool my hands and show a little Star Wars flair, I decided to make a reusable coffee cup cozy.  I think this eco-friendly Yoda cozy is a great way to go "green.”  (In more ways than one!)

 

What You’ll Need:

  • Wool felt (mustard yellow)
  • Craft felt (light and dark green, black, white, brown)
  • Embroidery needle
  • Embroidery floss (green)
  • Yellow thread
  • Tacky (or fabric) glue
  • Paintbrush
  • Scissors
  • To-go coffee cup & sleeve (optional)

To create my cozy pattern, I used a cardboard sleeve from a coffee shop that fits a 16 oz. to-go cup.

Yoda Cozy 1

Start by cutting 2 pieces from the yellow felt for the sleeve, then machine sew them together.  If you don’t have a sewing machine, you can hand sew them by using a running stitch or a blanket stitch around the edges.

Yoda Cozy 2

For Yoda’s face, draw a circle to fit the height of the sleeve.

Yoda Cozy 3

Then measure the length of the sleeve and draw a pattern for his ears.

Yoda Cozy 4

Using the patterns as your guide, cut out Yoda’s face and ears from the light green felt.

Yoda Cozy Felt

For his facial features, cut out various shapes using the dark green, white, and black felt pieces.

Yoda Cozy 5

Tacky glue is an easy way to adhere all the small pieces to Yoda’s face.

Yoda Cozy 6

Since Yoda is an elderly Jedi Master, you can add forehead wrinkles using the embroidery floss.

Yoda Cozy 7

Create his mouth by using brown felt.

Yoda Cozy 8

Once his face is assembled, hand sew it to the sleeve.  I put a little bit of tacky glue on the back of each piece for extra security.

Yoda Cozy 9.

Place the sleeve around your cup of choice and pin it closed.

Yoda Cozy 10.

Then hand sew it together.

Yoda Cozy 10

Now you have a Yoda cup cozy perfect for your Hoth Chocolate or Jawa Java to-go!

Yoda Cozy 12

Yoda Cozy 11

Jennifer Landa is a Los Angeles-based actress, writer, and video blogger.  One of her proudest moments was helping to design the Death Star...into a skirt.  To learn more about Jennifer, visit jenilanda.com.

DIY Yoda (Star Wars)

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The High Republic’s Goodest Girl Makes a Good Bookmark

    November 2, 2023

    November 2, 2023

    Nov 2

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    SWCA 2022: Marvel's Star Wars: Yoda Miniseries Revealed

    May 29, 2022

    May 29, 2022

    May 29

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and Beyond with the Star Wars Green Gift Guide

    March 1, 2021

    March 1, 2021

    Mar 1

  • Craft Your Own IG-11 This Hanukkah With a DIY Dreidel

    December 4, 2020

    December 4, 2020

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    Build Happy Holiday Memories with a DIY LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Wreath

    November 24, 2020

    November 24, 2020

    Nov 24

  • {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    In Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, You’ll Encounter Anthony Daniels’ C-3PO…and Meet Master Yoda

    September 16, 2020

    September 16, 2020

    Sep 16

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: Meet Yoda

    September 1, 2020

    September 1, 2020

    Sep 1

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Teaching with Star Wars: Yoda's Openness to Learning in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

    August 5, 2020

    August 5, 2020

    Aug 5

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved