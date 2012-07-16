ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Best Star Wars Costumes at San Diego Comic-Con 2012

July 16, 2012
Jennifer Landa

Female Wookiee

One of the greatest things about San Diego Comic-Con is getting to see all the incredible costumes fans make! Whether a cosplayer spends a day or a year on their creation, their costumes are always a fun sight on the convention floor.  Nothing is more exciting than seeing your favorite heroes or villains in person!  This year we saw everything from an impressive looking AT-ST to a rhinestone-encrusted Stormtrooper.  Here are some of my favorite Star Wars costumes from SDCC 2012!

Nien Nunb

No battles to fight today!  Pilot Nien Nunb gives us a thumbs up on his con experience.

Female Wookiee 2

This Wookiee could be a contestant on Kashyyyk’s Top Model!  Cosplayer Catherine Fisher used 5 lbs of faux fur to create her amazing costume.

Snowtrooper

80 degree weather is a far cry from the snowy planet of Hoth, but this Snowtrooper (Barry Chan of the 501st Legion) braves the heat.

Wampa

Clothing designer Sofi Leggett proves that a Wampa can be more “fierce" than ferocious.

TK Bling Bling

TK Bling Bling!  Over 8000 Swarowski crystals were used to create this bejeweled Stormtrooper helmet.

Mara Jade & Luke

Jedi couple Mara Jade and Luke Skywalker proudly protect the Star Wars collectibles.

Little Leia

An elegant and adorable little Princess Leia!

AT-ST

An AT-ST outside the convention center?!  I have a bad feeling about this…

Lando Calrissian

Look who we have here, it’s Lando Calrissian!

R2-Tutu

It’s an R2-Tutu!  This cosplayer takes a fun approach on her costume of our beloved Astromech Droid.

Darth Maul

A menacing Darth Maul stands guard in the Lucasfilm Pavillion.

Stormtrooper & Leia

The only scruffy thing about this dapper duo is the hair on Leia’s chin.

Darth Princess

A cute, little Sith Princess shows us the power of the pinkside!

R2, Leia, Han

Cool, hip, and 100% Rebel.

Dark Helmet

Dark Helmet was not amused when offered yogurt for lunch.

Jennifer Landa is a Los Angeles-based actress, writer, and video blogger. One of her proudest moments was helping to design the Death Star...into a skirt. To learn more about Jennifer, visit jenilanda.com.

