Trick-or-Star Wars Treat: Make The Last Jedi's BB-9E and More Kids' Halloween Costumes

BB-9E Head Instructions:

Step 1: Cut off the top portion of the half foam ball to make a flat surface instead of a rounded one.

Step 2: Cover the entire foam piece with felt. Create detail on BB-9E’s dome with craft felt and attach using hot glue.

Step 3: Make a headband by measuring and then cutting a piece of elastic long enough to fit around your child’s head. This strap can go around the back of your child’s head or under your child’s chin. Use hot glue to attach the elastic to both the left and right side of the bottom of BB-9E’s dome.

Step 4: To make the antennae, cut 2 toothpicks in half. Paint them white using craft paint and let them dry. Stick three of the toothpicks into BB-9E’s head, leaving one slightly taller than the other two.

BB-9E Body Instructions:

Step 1: Tear the newspaper into long strips, approximately 1-inch wide. You’ll need enough strips to make 3-4 layers on the beach ball.

Step 2: For the paper mache paste, mix 2 parts white glue and one part water in a mixing bowl. Blend mixture with a spoon or mixing stick until it’s a smooth consistency.

Step 3: Dip a newspaper strip into the mixture and remove any excess mixture by sliding your fingers from the top to the bottom of the strip.

Step 4: Place the strip onto the inflated beach ball. Smooth out any bumps or creases with your fingers or a paintbrush. Repeat this step until the entire beach ball is covered with a layer of strips. For the second layer, place the strips horizontally and for the third layer, place the strips vertically. Alternating the direction of the strips will make the paper mache structure sturdier.

Step 5: Let the piece dry for 24 hours. Once dry, deflate and remove the balloon or beach ball.

Step 6: Cut holes on the top and bottom of the ball droid. For the top, measure the width around your child’s chest and cut a hole slighter larger than that measurement. For the bottom, the hole should be wide enough so your child has enough leg room to walk.

Step 7: Spray paint the ball droid black. Allow to dry. Create BB-9E’s details using the gray and black craft foam. Use a ruler and a silver marker to draw the lines in the tool-bay disks. Attach the pieces onto the body using hot glue.

Step 8: For the straps, have your child wear the costume and then measure and cut the appropriate strap length. Attach the ribbon straps to the inside of the costume with hot glue or staples.

Step 9: Pair the BB-9E costume with a black shirt and black pants or tights.

Now your adorable droid is ready to serve the First Order.

Lando Calrissian (Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back)

If your child is looking for a Star Wars character that is cool, daring, and a little mischievous, Lando Calrissian is the man. This costume is based on the iconic ensemble that Lando wore in The Empire Strikes Back. With just a little bit of sewing, your charming kid will look like they truly belong among the clouds!

What You'll Need:

