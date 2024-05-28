ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Acolyte Character Posters Debut

May 28, 2024
StarWars.com Team

The Jedi arrive in new lightsaber-swishing digital posters featuring friends and foes from the upcoming Disney+ series.

The one-week countdown to the two-episode premiere of The Acolyte has begun and the first official character posters from the series have arrived.

Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) stands ready to defend peace and justice in the galaxy, with his brilliant blue lightsaber ignited. Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) is strong with the Force, green lightsaber drawn, but lowered. And Padawan Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen) is ready to join the fight. The set also features Mae (Amandla Stenberg), a masked assassin on the hunt for revenge and Jedi Master Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo) caught in the middle of a fierce Wookiee roar.

    • Set in the era of the High Republic, The Acolyte follows an investigation into a shocking crime spree that pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past.

    For more on The Acolyte, watch coverage from the red carpet launch event, read StarWars.com's interview with Leslye Headland, and explore the rest of the coverage on the official series hub.

