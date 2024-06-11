Set 16 years prior, young Osha and Mae’s past unfolds on the world of Brendok. The twin daughters of Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith) live among a coven of witches, training to one day lead their community. But on the day of a sacred Ascension ceremony, a group of Jedi arrive at the witch fortress: Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss), her Padawan Torbin (Dean Charles-Chapman), the Wookiee Master Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo), and Jedi Knight Sol (Lee Jung-jae). When the visitors ask to test the twins’ Force abilities and their potential to train as Jedi, the witches tell Osha and Mae to fail intentionally, but Osha’s dreams of a life beyond her coven win out. Answering truthfully, Osha alone passes the test, winning an invitation to join the Jedi Order on Coruscant. Furious by the betrayal and fearful of losing her sister, Mae locks Osha in their bed chamber and starts a fire that swiftly consumes everything they know and love.