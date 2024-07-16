STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE | NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"}

Quiz: Which Character from The Acolyte Are You?

July 16, 2024
July 16, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Are you more Mae or obviously Osha? A little bit like the Stranger or a whole lot like Yord?

With all episodes of The Acolyte streaming on Disney+ later today after the release of the season finale, we can’t stop thinking about the new Jedi and other characters we’ve met in the latest Star Wars series. But which character is most like you? Are you the Yord of your friend group? Do you identify with Mae and her thirst for revenge/justice? Or maybe you’re just a lil guy like Bazil?

Take the latest StarWars.com quiz to know for sure...

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

The Acolyte quizzes

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Fight Like a Jedi: Inside The Acolyte’s Stunt Sequences and Martial Arts Action

    July 15, 2024

    July 15, 2024

    Jul 15

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Dressing The Acolyte: The Stranger and an Assassin Hunt the Jedi of the High Republic — Updated

    July 12, 2024

    July 12, 2024

    Jul 12

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Heavy Metals: Exploring Cortosis and Beskar

    July 11, 2024

    July 11, 2024

    Jul 11

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    The Acolyte Explained | Highlights from Episode 7 “Choice”

    July 10, 2024

    July 10, 2024

    Jul 10

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Scoring The Acolyte: Composing for the Jedi, the Witches, and the Many Moods of the Stranger

    July 10, 2024

    July 10, 2024

    Jul 10

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"}

    Quiz: Who Would You Take as an Apprentice?

    July 8, 2024

    July 8, 2024

    Jul 8

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    The Acolyte Explained | Highlights from “Teach / Corrupt”

    July 3, 2024

    July 3, 2024

    Jul 3

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    The Acolyte’s Manny Jacinto Unmasked

    July 1, 2024

    July 1, 2024

    Jul 1

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved