Dressing The Acolyte: An Assassin Hunts the Jedi of the High Republic

Mae

Mae (Amandla Stenberg), the assassin at the heart of the series, is a warrior constantly on the move. Bryan and her team took great care to reflect that in Mae’s costume, which mixes chainmail, bamboo, and a patchwork quilt of a purple cloak into a look that feels both salvaged and utilitarian. “The first time that you see Mae, she's walking into this town and she is mysteriously clothed,” Bryan says. “She's been on the run, so everything is kind of pieced together…it’s got holes and some tatters because she's been through a lot. She's on a mission.”

Consciously created to appear as the polar opposite of the pristine Jedi robes of the period, Mae’s cloak in particular was handcrafted from numerous swatches of artisan cottons and gauzes, strategically stitched together then dyed a uniform purple, a nod to her past. “I use purple because it's a memory color for her,” Bryan says. “The cloak is many, many segments of fabric arranged and patched together to make a whole cloak. And I think it gives a sense to this kind of vagabond character as she's on her journey to kill these Jedi.”

Mae’s belt is also a riff on the Jedi uniform, but this one conceals a deadly secret. “At first it may look decorative to you,” Bryan says, but the eyelets lining the front of the belt are actually the handles of four of her throwing knives, a clever way to conceal her daggers close at hand. “They are in her boot, too,” Bryan says. “She has an unending supply.”

Nods to our own Earth-bound warriors can be found peppered throughout Mae’s costume. “I looked at great warrior tribes and cultures of the past, all the way back from Asia minor, East Africa, North Africa, and the Roman and Byzantine Empires. It needs to look like it's put together from these different historical eras of warriors, but not specific to any one culture. For Mae, I drew on samurai. That's where you see the bamboo strips across the top,” Bryan says, which were molded from real bamboo stalks and cast in a flexible silicone rubber. “For the pewter metal section, you would think of a Byzantine [knight] or a Roman gladiator's plate armor. The chainmail is not something that you frequently see in the Star Wars galaxy, but it's historically important because warriors and gladiators used that material for protection. And then everything else is kind of put together with elements that she found along the way.”