Dressing The Acolyte: An Assassin Hunts the Jedi of the High Republic

The murder mystery at the epicenter of The Acolyte, the new Star Wars live-action series premiering on Disney+ this week, pits the Jedi Order against a new assailant: an assassin out for revenge.
At a glance, costume designer Jennifer Bryan knew the Jedi robes and Mae’s assassin garments needed to work in harmony — essentially two sides of the same coin, — while simultaneously ushering in a new era of design for the series set during the High Republic, about 100 years prior to Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. To achieve that delicate balance, Bryan and her team looked to real-world warriors and previous Star Wars costumes, then remixed the individual elements for something brand new. Among her inspirations were Trisha Biggar’s prequel costumes, which Bryan studied up close during a visit to Skywalker Ranch’s archives. “On this amazing planet that we live on now, I see a lot of things that I put together and put in the galaxy of Star Wars,” Bryan tells StarWars.com. “It's different, but somehow I like to think that you sense the origins of the elements that I put together in The Acolyte.”
Ahead of the two-episode premiere arriving on Disney+ June 4, Bryan sits down with StarWars.com to talk about just a few of the characters we’ll meet in the first episode, the inspiration behind their designs, and the details that will entertain costume aficionados and cosplayers alike!