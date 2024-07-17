STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE | NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Acolyte Explained | Highlights from “The Acolyte”

July 17, 2024
July 17, 2024
Kristin Baver

In the season finale episode of The Acolyte, Osha and Mae reunite where it all began amid one final showdown between Master Sol and the Stranger. 

In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. With all episodes now streaming on Disney+, join us as StarWars.com meditates on favorite moments and fascinating connections from the Star Wars series.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details and plot points from the eighth episode of The Acolyte, The Acolyte.

Everything we’ve witnessed so far has been leading to this moment.

All paths converge on the world of Brendok once more, but this week we find the burned-out husk of the witches’ fortress overgrown and all-but forgotten in the 16 years since that fateful night. Haunted by the tragedies that transpired here, Mae (Amandla Stenberg) and Sol (Lee Jung-jae) arrive in the hopes of some kind of redemption, while Osha (Amandla Stenberg) and the Stranger (Manny Jacinto) race to meet them to alter a future always in motion.

    • Episode 8: “The Acolyte”

    Osha’s vision is just one more thing haunting the former Jedi. From inside the Stranger’s cortosis helmet, Osha watches in horror as Mae completes her mission and kills Jedi Master Sol without a weapon, a glimpse of a possible future on the twins’ home world. Perhaps there would be a poetic justice to this outcome. Mae becomes the acolyte her Master seeks, the four Jedi who served on Brendok are made to pay for their crimes in her eyes with the last one losing his life in the place where he took Mother Aniseya’s (Jodie Turner-Smith). An eye for an eye.

    In a daring escape from Sol’s confinement, Mae and what’s left of Pip steal the Polan’s escape craft in a very Han Solo-esque fashion. Signing off with a “See you in hell, Jedi!” Mae traverses the dangerous fragmented rings encircling the moons of Brendok, a veritable asteroid field that Sol would be foolish to follow her into. Right? Right. But he does anyway. And with some help from Bazil tearing out the wiring for the targeting computer, both craft make it to the surface in a very bumpy landing.  

    Revenge isn’t really what Mae wants anymore. She wants Sol to be brought to justice, but since learning Osha was alive, her resolve to dole out vengeance has softened. Now, her wish is for Sol to confess — to Osha, to the Jedi, to the Senate, to the High Council, to everyone who will listen — to let the truth be known. And Osha? It’s hard to tell what Osha desires for her future after her time with the Stranger. She is clearly…conflicted. Would she ever consider being trained? Her voice says no, but there’s a pregnant pause that precedes it.

    As they make their departure, a shadowy figure looms in the caves with five claw-like fingers. It’s impossible to identify the creature lurking in the darkness, but we have our suspicions.

    Senator Rayencourt’s surprise visit with Master Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson) is certainly not a welcome one. His views, while troubling, somewhat foreshadow events to come. “It’s only a matter of time before one of you snaps,” Rayencourt says pointedly. Now that he’s learned Rwoh is conducting a secret murder investigation with a mounting body count, he’s taking his hunch straight to the chancellor to open a formal investigation.

    Back on Brendok, there’s a solemnity to the remains of the witches’ fortress. The chorus of voices that once heralded the Ascension ring out like a reverberation, a haunting echo of the past slaughter before a new battle begins. The Stranger and Sol face off in a heated lightsaber duel unlike anything we’ve seen before. Sol doesn’t need to penetrate the Stranger’s thoughts to show he’s a more powerful fighter when the need arises.

    However, he’s not strong enough to fight his own attachments. The tearful reunion of Mae and Osha, standing in the burned-out bedchamber that Mae set ablaze so long ago, breaks out into evenly matched fisticuffs — the two women so alike that their movements are often mirror images. But their real quarrel is with Sol, and in the courtyard Mae interrupts Sol’s dominance over her Master to take the Jedi Master’s lightsaber. Then, like Luke Skywalker faced with the truth of his lineage on the second Death Star, she tosses it away rather than use it to strike.

    Everything we thought we knew about the sisters is thrown into disarray. Starting with Mae’s disobedience and ending with Osha fulfilling her own vision, Mae’s mission is completed as Sol is killed without a weapon — just not in the way anyone expected. His confession pushes Osha over the edge. She trusted him. He lied to her face for 16 years, raising her to believe his version of the truth. It’s a heartbreaking exchange between Master and former apprentice. Blinded by his love for his Padawan, Sol is silenced and Osha gives into the darkness, bleeding the kyber crystal in his saber as she snuffs out his life, her connection to the Force restored in a most corrupted state.

    The transformation is complete when Osha ignites Sol’s saber and witnesses the effects of her destruction, the elegant blade is at first a brilliant blue before being replaced by a seeping red. There’s no denying what she has become.

    And then the Coruscant contingent arrives to survey the damage. Reaching through the Force, Vernestra recognizes something in the Stranger, a familiar presence from the past. And, confronted with Sol’s body, she makes a fateful decision: to forge a new lie that will protect the Jedi Order from scrutiny at the expense of Sol’s reputation. It’s a cracked mirror version of the truth. “A rogue Jedi named Sol killed his accomplices,” Rwoh claims to the Senate tribunal. Sixteen years after the omission that began this story, another lie out of the desire to protect. The Jedi and the witch coven aren’t so different after all.

    And with the Jedi on their heels, the Stranger effectively turns back time to when Mae was just 8 years old, leaving behind a profound innocence in her altered state. The sisters have completely switched places. Mae, no longer the vengeful assassin, has no recollection of her murder spree. And Osha? Well…we still have plenty of questions about where her latest choice might take her.

    In the final moments, the familiar green visage of Yoda raises even more questions about how this tale will ripple across the galaxy and change the course of events. As the credits roll, we’re left wondering what exactly Master Rwoh says next.

  • This is the first instance of a kyber crystal bleeding in live action. But fans have glimpsed this action in Marvel's The Rise of Kylo Ren comic series and in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

  • The stencil for Vernestra Rwoh's diamond head tattoos was created from a fishnet stocking.

  • Chancellor Drellik is a Tarsunt, the same species as Chancellor Villecham who was glimpsed in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

  • Some of the high-flying choreography for the Stranger and Sol dueling on Brendok pays homage to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

    How The Acolyte Challenges How We See Some Members of the Jedi

    The Acolyte’s Manny Jacinto Unmasked

    Fight Like a Jedi: Inside The Acolyte’s Stunt Sequences and Martial Arts Action

    Dressing The Acolyte

    Inside The Acolyte Creature Shop: Meet Bazil, the Tynnan Tracker

    Scoring The Acolyte: Composing for the Jedi, the Witches, and the Many Moods of the Stranger

    In The Acolyte, Jodie Turner-Smith’s Mother Aniseya is Mothering

    For the Love of The Acolyte’s Jecki Lon and Yord Fandar

    The Acolyte’s Amandla Stenberg is Ready for the Sisterhood of Star Wars

    The Acolyte’s Charlie Barnett is Here for the Yord Horde

    “Whatever You Think The Acolyte Is, It’s Not”: Creator Leslye Headland On Her New Star Wars Series

    Kristin Baver is the editor-in-chief of StarWars.com and the author of Star Wars: 100 Objects and other books. You may know her as the host of This Week! In Star Wars. A Sy Snootles stan and all-around sci-fi nerd, Kristin always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Follow her on Instagram @KristinBaver.

