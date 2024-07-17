The Acolyte Explained | Highlights from “The Acolyte”

In the season finale episode of The Acolyte, Osha and Mae reunite where it all began amid one final showdown between Master Sol and the Stranger.
Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details and plot points from the eighth episode of The Acolyte, “The Acolyte.”
Everything we’ve witnessed so far has been leading to this moment.
All paths converge on the world of Brendok once more, but this week we find the burned-out husk of the witches’ fortress overgrown and all-but forgotten in the 16 years since that fateful night. Haunted by the tragedies that transpired here, Mae (Amandla Stenberg) and Sol (Lee Jung-jae) arrive in the hopes of some kind of redemption, while Osha (Amandla Stenberg) and the Stranger (Manny Jacinto) race to meet them to alter a future always in motion.