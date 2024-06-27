Darkness has fallen, and this week a dangerous creature is stalking the Jedi through the jungle.
In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. With new episodes now streaming on Disney+ every Tuesday, join us as StarWars.com meditates on favorite moments and fascinating connections from the latest Star Wars series. Explore more in our episode guide.
Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details and plot points from the fifth episode of The Acolyte, “Night.”
After what felt like an eternity, we return to the Khofar jungle in the aftermath of last week’s final frightening scene.
The Stranger is a creature unlike any we’ve encountered in the series so far. The twisted metal smile playing across the helmet that conceals the identity of Mae’s Master is like something out of a horror movie. Silent and deadly, this red bladed warrior prowls through the forest indiscriminately slaughtering anyone who gets in their way. The Jedi, guardians of peace and justice, have no choice but to overpower this villain. And caught on the edges of this climactic battle between the light and the dark, Mae (Amandla Stenberg) and Osha (Amandla Stenberg) are on the cusp of reuniting at last…if they can survive the night.