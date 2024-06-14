Grammy Award-Winner Victoria Monét Lends Her Voice to The Acolyte

The singer-songwriter will perform “Power of Two,” a new original end-credit song debuting in an upcoming episode of the Disney+ series.

In Star Wars, and most recently The Acolyte, the power of two is a common theme.

And today you can listen to a new single from three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Victoria Monét, “Power of Two,” from the soundtrack to The Acolyte.

The song, co-written by Monét, Oscar-winning (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Grammy Award-winning producer D’Mile, and award-winning series composer Michael Abels (Get Out and Us), is available on all music streaming platforms now.

“Having my song be a part of the classic Star Wars franchise via The Acolyte is such an honor and I’m thrilled for everyone to hear it when they see how it ties into the overall storyline!" Monét says. "D’Mile and I had a great time making the song and hope the world loves it as much as we do.”

Catch the song’s debut over the end credits of an upcoming episode in the live-action Star Wars series.

Watch Star Wars: The Acolyte, with new episodes each Tuesday on Disney+.