SDCC 2024: The Stranger from The Acolyte Arrives at the Lucasfilm Pavilion

July 25, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Take a closer look at costumes and props from the latest Star Wars series on the show floor at San Diego Comic-Con.

An array of lightsaber hilts, the Stranger's fearsome cortosis helmet, and other costumes and props from The Acolyte have arrived at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

If you’re on the show floor, stop by the Lucasfilm Pavilion to take in the impressive display, including Osha, Mae, Mother Aniseya, and Vernestra Rwoh’s costumes, Mae’s throwing knives, Dejarik pieces, the poison Vial that killed Master Torbin, and eight individual High Republic lightsaber props, including those carried by Master Sol, Master Indara, Torbin, Master Kelnacca, Jecki Lon, Yord Fandar, and the Stranger.

Or, if you can’t make it, take a virtual tour of some of the pieces on display with the gallery below.

