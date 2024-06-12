STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE | NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Acolyte Explained | Highlights from “Destiny”

June 12, 2024
Kristin Baver

In the latest episode of The Acolyte, we turn back the clock to meet Mother Aniseya and a coven of powerful witches raising two willful twins.

In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. With new episodes now streaming on Disney+ every Tuesday, join us as StarWars.com meditates on favorite moments and fascinating connections from the latest Star Wars series. Explore more in our episode guide.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details and plot points from the third episode of The Acolyte, “Destiny.” 

It’s like…something out of a dream. (I hope you read that in Luke Skywalker’s voice.)

This week, the story of The Acolyte steps away from the moody thriller that unfolded last week for a flashback sequence that gives us more insight into the complexities of Mae and Osha’s sibling bond and tragic past. Some 16 years prior to Mae’s killing spree, we find the young sisters testing their mothers’ boundaries, resisting the responsibility of leading their clan of witches, and contesting with a quartet of familiar Jedi…

    • Episode 3: “Destiny”

    The bright sunshine and lush landscape of Brendok is far different than every other world we’ve explored in the series so far. Set amid this enchanted backdrop, we meet little Mae (Leah Brady) and little Osha (Lauren Brady), already showing their very different temperaments and testing their Force abilities. While Mae is curious about wielding her power, Osha appears to lack her sister’s confidence in the Force despite her future as a Jedi Padawan.

    Although we’ve seen Star Wars witches before with the Nightsisters — first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and seen more recently in Ahsoka and Tales of the Empire, — this coven is a distinctly different group with its own identity. Sequestered away from the larger galaxy, hidden behind the impressive fortress and living in secret, Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith) and Mother Koril (Margarita Levieva) are fearful of the outside world imposing on their family. “It is not safe,” Koril scolds after she finds the twins playing under the bunta tree. And although it’s unclear if she fears wild predators or something less feral, we can feel the intensity of her anxiety.

    On the flip side, Mother Aniseya is calm and wise, a steadfast leader with a keen understanding of the energy binding the galaxy. Rather than a Force, the witches’ philosophy sees the energy as a Thread, tying individuals to their destiny and each other. Mae seems entirely at peace with this line of thinking and her place as a future leader of the coven, but Osha has doubts and desires far beyond those ascribed duties. Osha wants to be her own person, with her own destiny, and maybe even join the Jedi Order.

    From the coven’s point of view, the Ascension ceremony is a noble ritual, a magnificent expression of magic and combined strength interrupted by uninvited guests. But the Jedi, undoubtedly, see themselves not as intruders but well-meaning travelers, testing the boundaries of the Republic rule by asking to test the twins for their Force sensitivity. Aniseya’s power in the Force is strong enough to enchant young Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman), but as she explains later, “This isn’t about good or bad. This is about power and who is allowed to use it.”

    Osha’s desire to be a Jedi is in direct conflict with her family’s wishes and no one takes her success at the Jedi test harder than Mae. In a chilling bit of foreshadowing for Mae’s future wickedness, she promises to stop little Osha from leaving with three haunting words: “I’ll kill you.” It’s hard to know if Mae means it or is testing her own powers as children do, hurling a cutting turn of phrase to show the depth of her pain, anguish, and fear.

    In an instant, Mae figuratively pulls on the Thread. Lighting Osha’s journal on fire, Mae literally destroys her sister’s dreams of a life away from Brendok, but in doing so she ignites a blaze that will burn the whole fortress down and her own way of life with it. Amid the billowing smoke, Mae falls, but at the last second Sol (Lee Jung-jae) manages to save Osha. The little girl who has just lost everything will go on to fulfill her dream of joining the Jedi Order. Meanwhile, left for dead, Mae survives nursing a powerful grudge. This is the spark to ignite Mae’s quest against four Jedi in particular: Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss), Sol, Torbin, and Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo).

    Kristin Baver is the editor-in-chief of StarWars.com and the author of Star Wars: 100 Objects and other books. You may know her as the host of This Week! In Star Wars. A Sy Snootles stan and all-around sci-fi nerd, Kristin always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Follow her on Instagram @KristinBaver.

