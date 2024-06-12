The Acolyte Explained | Highlights from “Destiny”

In the latest episode of The Acolyte, we turn back the clock to meet Mother Aniseya and a coven of powerful witches raising two willful twins.
In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. With new episodes now streaming on Disney+ every Tuesday, join us as StarWars.com meditates on favorite moments and fascinating connections from the latest Star Wars series. Explore more in our episode guide.
Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details and plot points from the third episode of The Acolyte, “Destiny.”
It’s like…something out of a dream. (I hope you read that in Luke Skywalker’s voice.)
This week, the story of The Acolyte steps away from the moody thriller that unfolded last week for a flashback sequence that gives us more insight into the complexities of Mae and Osha’s sibling bond and tragic past. Some 16 years prior to Mae’s killing spree, we find the young sisters testing their mothers’ boundaries, resisting the responsibility of leading their clan of witches, and contesting with a quartet of familiar Jedi…