Quiz: Which High Republic Job Is Right for You? 

June 21, 2024
June 21, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Let StarWars.com help you find your dream career – on another planet in another galaxy.

You know what they say: find a Star Wars job you’d enjoy doing, and you’ll never have to work a day in your life. (Or something like that.)

Even in the galaxy far, far away, there’s always work to be done – and you could be the right person for the job! In The Acolyte, set during the era of the High Republic, we get a glimpse of some of the careers you could try out. Would you be like Jedi Master Sol, adorned in gold and white robes with your lightsaber on your hip? Perhaps you’re best suited to be a fearless meknek like Osha and see the sights of the galaxy while you work. Or maybe you’d prefer to be your own boss like Cabuck?

Take this official StarWars.com quiz and find out which job in the High Republic would be your true calling!

Watch The Acolyte, the new Star Wars live-action series streaming on Disney+, and catch all-new episodes every Tuesday.

