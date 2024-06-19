The Acolyte Explained | Highlights from Episode 4 “Day”

Episode 4: “Day”

As Qimir says, “That is one Jedi that doesn’t want to be found.”

Jedi Master Kelnacca is back, hidden away alone in the jungle of Khofar. His hovel is covered in the symbol of the witch’s Ascension ceremony, scrawled repeatedly across every surface, a haunting reminder of his visit to Brendok.

Meanwhile, the Jedi on Coruscant are plagued by Mae’s successes so far, the holos of their fallen comrades marked in red. Our prequel-loving hearts soar to see Ki-Adi-Mundi, even if he’s still Cerean-splaining away the most inconvenient truths facing the Jedi. A century of dismissiveness begins in conversation among a select few elders of the Order.

Despite Sol’s obvious attachment to Osha and his guilt over leaving Mae for dead, Master Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson) perhaps grudgingly approves his desire to take Osha on a mission to bring Mae to justice. It’s Osha’s attachment to Sol that feeds into Mae’s jealousy over her sister’s decision to leave her family and join the Jedi Order in the first place. And, yet, there is still good in Mae. Sol knows it.

The mission takes Sol and his team of Jedi, including Padawan Jecki (Dafne Keen) and Jedi Knight Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett) to Khofar, led by the adorable Tynnan tracker, Bazil, a species creator Leslye Headland and the team plucked from Legends lore. Dressed in the same civilian garb — much to Osha’s dismay — Bazil and Mae’s sister join the crew specifically to help bring in the Jedi target.

The journey to Kelnacca’s retreat provides ample time for viewers to better understand Mae and Osha. In Yord, we can see hints at the Padawan Osha was in her youth, through the eyes of someone who knew her as a peer in her formative years. In Qimir, Mae’s own self-doubts are magnified, with biting remarks on her abilities summed up in four simple words: “You failed so much.” Strong words coming from someone who could barely stand up straight when we met him.

Beyond the dangerous terrain, the forest is brimming with creatures in the mist, like the winged umbramoth, a creature drawn toward the light, which forces Sol to use his saber for defense. As darkness falls, Bazil’s alert cries fill the air. Mae has been spotted, but any hope for a happy ending on this quest is quickly eclipsed. Kelnacca has already been found, and his fate signals a tonal shift. With the light extinguished, a menace in a helmet appears as if out of thin air, flinging Osha aside with the flick of their wrist and sending the amassed Jedi into a full panic, lightsabers ignited and ready to fight.

Is it next Tuesday yet?