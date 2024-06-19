STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE | NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

The Acolyte Explained | Highlights from Episode 4 “Day”

June 19, 2024
June 19, 2024
Kristin Baver

In the latest episode of The Acolyte, the Jedi arrive on Khofar in the search for Kelnacca.

In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. With new episodes now streaming on Disney+ every Tuesday, join us as StarWars.com meditates on favorite moments and fascinating connections from the latest Star Wars series. Explore more in our episode guide.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details and plot points from the fourth episode of The Acolyte, “Day.”

It’s a race through the jungles of Khofar to find the Wookiee first!

This week, The Acolyte returns to the present-day mystery, with Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) and his mission crew versus Mae (Amandla Stenberg) and Qimir (Manny Jacinto), both desperate to reach Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo) in his solitary hideout. As they venture deep into the forest, Mae and Osha (Amandla Stenberg) begin to doubt their own goals and abilities on their conflicting quests. Osha stands to learn a valuable lesson about how her past defines her present, although she is plagued by her own hesitations in bringing Mae in sooner. Meanwhile, Mae is having doubts about her own place in the galaxy…

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

    • Episode 4: “Day”

    As Qimir says, “That is one Jedi that doesn’t want to be found.”

    Jedi Master Kelnacca is back, hidden away alone in the jungle of Khofar. His hovel is covered in the symbol of the witch’s Ascension ceremony, scrawled repeatedly across every surface, a haunting reminder of his visit to Brendok.

    Meanwhile, the Jedi on Coruscant are plagued by Mae’s successes so far, the holos of their fallen comrades marked in red. Our prequel-loving hearts soar to see Ki-Adi-Mundi, even if he’s still Cerean-splaining away the most inconvenient truths facing the Jedi. A century of dismissiveness begins in conversation among a select few elders of the Order.

    Despite Sol’s obvious attachment to Osha and his guilt over leaving Mae for dead, Master Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson) perhaps grudgingly approves his desire to take Osha on a mission to bring Mae to justice. It’s Osha’s attachment to Sol that feeds into Mae’s jealousy over her sister’s decision to leave her family and join the Jedi Order in the first place. And, yet, there is still good in Mae. Sol knows it.

    The mission takes Sol and his team of Jedi, including Padawan Jecki (Dafne Keen) and Jedi Knight Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett) to Khofar, led by the adorable Tynnan tracker, Bazil, a species creator Leslye Headland and the team plucked from Legends lore. Dressed in the same civilian garb — much to Osha’s dismay — Bazil and Mae’s sister join the crew specifically to help bring in the Jedi target.

    The journey to Kelnacca’s retreat provides ample time for viewers to better understand Mae and Osha. In Yord, we can see hints at the Padawan Osha was in her youth, through the eyes of someone who knew her as a peer in her formative years. In Qimir, Mae’s own self-doubts are magnified, with biting remarks on her abilities summed up in four simple words: “You failed so much.” Strong words coming from someone who could barely stand up straight when we met him.

    Beyond the dangerous terrain, the forest is brimming with creatures in the mist, like the winged umbramoth, a creature drawn toward the light, which forces Sol to use his saber for defense. As darkness falls, Bazil’s alert cries fill the air. Mae has been spotted, but any hope for a happy ending on this quest is quickly eclipsed. Kelnacca has already been found, and his fate signals a tonal shift. With the light extinguished, a menace in a helmet appears as if out of thin air, flinging Osha aside with the flick of their wrist and sending the amassed Jedi into a full panic, lightsabers ignited and ready to fight.

    Is it next Tuesday yet?

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    The Acolyte Explained The Acolyte highlights

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Inside The Acolyte Creature Shop: Meet Bazil, the Tynnan Tracker - First Details

    June 17, 2024

    June 17, 2024

    Jun 17

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    Grammy Award-Winner Victoria Monét Lends Her Voice to The Acolyte

    June 14, 2024

    June 14, 2024

    Jun 14

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Returns for Season 2

    June 14, 2024

    June 14, 2024

    Jun 14

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    In The Acolyte, Jodie Turner-Smith’s Mother Aniseya is Mothering

    June 13, 2024

    June 13, 2024

    Jun 13

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Let Them Have Some Spice Creams

    June 12, 2024

    June 12, 2024

    Jun 12

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    The Acolyte Explained | Highlights from “Destiny”

    June 12, 2024

    June 12, 2024

    Jun 12

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Series", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/series"}

    The Acolyte’s Charlie Barnett is Here for the Yord Horde

    June 12, 2024

    June 12, 2024

    Jun 12

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    What is the Barash Vow?

    June 11, 2024

    June 11, 2024

    Jun 11

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved