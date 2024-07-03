The Acolyte Explained | Highlights from “Teach / Corrupt”

In the aftermath of last week’s battle, Mae and Osha each get a fresh perspective.
In Star Wars: The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. With new episodes now streaming on Disney+ every Tuesday, join us as StarWars.com meditates on favorite moments and fascinating connections from the latest Star Wars series.
Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details and plot points from the sixth episode of The Acolyte, “Teach / Corrupt.”
Two sisters, so alike yet so different.
In the latest episode of The Acolyte, we must confront the aftermath of the conflict on Khofar, and its implications of a looming darkness. And we’re not alone. Masquerading as her sister thanks to a quick lightsaber-assisted haircut, Mae (Amandla Stenberg) is once again aboard the Polan, this time traveling in the company of Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae). That leaves Osha (Amandla Stenberg) stranded on an unknown world in the company of a murderer who is tending to her wounds rather than snuffing her out.