On Coruscant, Osha (Amandla Stenberg) says goodbye to Jecki (Dafne Keen) having found her sister and cleared her name. But Mae (Amandla Stenberg) and Qimir (Manny Jacinto) remain at large, and the duo has tracked down the third Jedi on her kill list: Master Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo). While Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson) grapples with the news of a Force user seemingly trained by a Jedi and murdering members of the Order, Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) convinces her to let him take Osha on the mission to try to prevent another murder. Their quest, to reach Kelnacca first, takes them to the forest world of Khofar, where the Wookiee has retreated among the dense foliage. Along with a team of Jedi including Padawan Jecki Lon and Jedi Knight Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett), the guardians of peace and justice race to save Kelnacca and capture Mae, who is beginning to have a change of heart after seeing her sister. However, in the forest teeming with booby traps and dangerous wildlife, another mysterious adversary awaits: an imposing figure shrouded in a dark cloak, a stranger carrying a red lightsaber, and wearing a terrifying mask to conceal their identity.