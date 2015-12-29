-
Osha’s Journal
Osha Aniseya dreams of a life beyond the world of Brendok, drawing the symbol of the Jedi Order and other far-off ambitions in the pages of her journal. The journal is precious to Osha, a private record of her hopes for adventure.
