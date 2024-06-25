As Osha (Amandla Stenberg) recovers from the blast, she awakens to see the Stranger fighting several Jedi with ease. On Jedi Master Sol’s (Lee Jung-jae) command, Jedi Knight Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett) escorts Osha back to the ship while Sol remains to challenge the Stranger in a duel. Elsewhere in the forest, Mae hears the Jedi calling her sister’s name and takes Kelnacca’s lightsaber to follow the voices. But when she happens upon the fight between her Master and Sol, she finds herself in a battle with Padawan Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen), who is intent to arrest Mae for her crimes. In the dark of night, many die in battle in the forest of Khofar and a shocking truth is revealed. But with some help from Pip, Osha successfully creates a diversion, sending umbramoths swarming toward the Stranger thanks to the little droid’s light. And as a new day dawns, Osha and her twin, Mae, face each other in a tense reunion.