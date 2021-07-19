Galleries
"Rix Road" Episode Guide | Andor
Cassian returns home to Ferrix, a tinderbox that is experiencing a spark of rebellion.
"Daughter of Ferrix" Episode Guide | Andor
A fugitive once more, Cassian must make his next move before it is too late.
"One Way Out" Episode Guide | Andor
A rare opportunity opens and the time for Cassian and his fellow inmates to act is now.
"Narkina 5" Episode Guide | Andor
The Empire catches up to Cassian, but are as yet unaware of his identity and past.
"Announcement" Episode Guide | Andor
The repercussions of the Aldhani heist reach all the way to Coruscant, while Cassian returns home.
"The Eye" Episode Guide | Andor
With cover from a spectacular local festival, the Aldhani mission reaches a point of no return.
"The Axe Forgets" Episode Guide | Andor
Cassian must carefully navigate the distrust inherent in being the new member of a secret operation.
"Aldhani" Episode Guide | Andor
Out of options, Cassian is recruited for a dangerous mission to infiltrate an Imperial garrison.
"Reckoning" Episode Guide | Andor
Cassian’s desperation to avoid arrest leads him to a mysterious man with unknown connections.
"That Would Be Me" Episode Guide | Andor
Cassian attempts to lay low on Ferrix as agents of the law close in.
"Kassa" Episode Guide | Andor
Cassian Andor’s reckless search for answers about his past makes him a wanted man.
