A year after their escape from Mina-Rau, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), are now working together for Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and squatting in his safehouse on Coruscant, but Bix is still grappling with past traumas. While Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) tries to help the people of Ghorman through politicking in the Senate, Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) enjoys his appointment with the local Bureau of Standards in Palmo, capital city of Ghorman, secretly working for his girlfriend, Imperial Security Bureau Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) as a double agent. When he’s contacted by members of the Ghorman Front, Syril’s invitation to join the underground movement becomes official and he attends a townhall meeting where he makes contact with Carro Rylanz, a city councilor and local businessman who also leads this rebel cell. And at Saw Gerrera’s (Forest Whitaker) hideout on D’Qar, Wilmon Paak (Muhannad Bhaier) helps Gerrera’s Partisans with the dangerous work of deploying a fuel pipeline diverter.





