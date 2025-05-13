Spoiler alert! The content below contains plot details from this episode.
"Jedha, Kyber, Erso" Episode Guide | Andor
In the series finale, the ISB soldiers close in on the safehouse, but Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), Ruescott Melshi (Duncan Pow) and Kleya Marki (Elizabeth Dulau) escape with help from K-2SO (Alan Tudyk). On Yavin 4, Cassian delivers Luthen Rael’s (Stellan Skarsgård) final intel that will lead the rebels to their vital mission to steal the Death Star plans. Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) and Bail Organa (Benjamin Bratt) are skeptical at first, but it’s undeniable that the Rebellion is growing in strength and numbers. As Cassian heads out on the mission to the Rings of Kafrene, where we will meet him in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and we learn what became of Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona).
< Previous Episode | Rogue One: A Star Wars Story >