In the aftermath of the Ghorman Massacre, Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) prepares a career-ending speech while navigating ISB bugs and news that her trusted aide, Erskin Semaj (Pierro Niel-Mee), has been working for Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård). Senator Bail Organa (Benjamin Bratt) offers an extraction team, unaware that one of his trusted operatives is also working as a double agent with plans to arrest Mon. But with help from Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), still undercover as a journalist, Luthen offers an alternative to help ferry Senator Mothma to safety. Meanwhile, on Yavin 4, the rebels reprogram a salvaged KX droid and Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) makes a heartbreaking decision.





