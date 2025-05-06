Spoiler alert! The content below contains plot details from this episode.

"Welcome to the Rebellion" Episode Guide | Andor

2,

9

TV-14

Action, Adventure, Science Fiction

Rated: TV-14

In the aftermath of the Ghorman Massacre, Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) prepares a career-ending speech while navigating ISB bugs and news that her trusted aide, Erskin Semaj (Pierro Niel-Mee), has been working for Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård). Senator Bail Organa (Benjamin Bratt) offers an extraction team, unaware that one of his trusted operatives is also working as a double agent with plans to arrest Mon. But with help from Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), still undercover as a journalist, Luthen offers an alternative to help ferry Senator Mothma to safety. Meanwhile, on Yavin 4, the rebels reprogram a salvaged KX droid and Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) makes a heartbreaking decision.


< Previous Episode



News + Features

See All
Show More Loading...
Show More Loading...

Databank | "Welcome to the Rebellion"

See All
See All
    of

    Video | Andor

    #Andor

      of

      Galleries

        of

        More Episode Guides | Andor

        Show More Loading...

        TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved