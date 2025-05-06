Spoiler alert! The content below contains plot details from this episode.
"Welcome to the Rebellion" Episode Guide | Andor
In the aftermath of the Ghorman Massacre, Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) prepares a career-ending speech while navigating ISB bugs and news that her trusted aide, Erskin Semaj (Pierro Niel-Mee), has been working for Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård). Senator Bail Organa (Benjamin Bratt) offers an extraction team, unaware that one of his trusted operatives is also working as a double agent with plans to arrest Mon. But with help from Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), still undercover as a journalist, Luthen offers an alternative to help ferry Senator Mothma to safety. Meanwhile, on Yavin 4, the rebels reprogram a salvaged KX droid and Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) makes a heartbreaking decision.
The Secrets of Ghorman, Mina-Rau, and More: Creating the Worlds of Andor Season 2
Creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy, production designer and executive producer Luke Hull, and Industrial Light & Magic visual effects supervisor Mohen Leo take us behind the scenes of the sprawling Ghorman set, the new farming planet of Mina-Rau, the first expression of Mon Mothma’s homeworld Chandrila in live action, and more.