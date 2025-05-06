Spoiler alert! The content below contains plot details from this episode.

"Messenger" Episode Guide | Andor

2,

7

TV-14

Action, Adventure, Science Fiction

Rated: TV-14

A year after the Ghorman Front’s heist, the Imperial crackdown persists with checkpoints, curfews, and the looming construction nearing completion. While Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) continues to seek diplomatic solutions, Director Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) has turned his sights to the operation on Ghorman, now led by Imperial Security Bureau Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) on the ground. And on Yavin 4, the rebellion is taking shape with a true base of operations. Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) have found a new home in the jungle, but Cassian is burdened by an injury and his own resistance to becoming a leader. When Wilmon Paak (Muhannad Bhaier) arrives with a message from Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) — a secret mission to assassinate Meero to protect Axis’ identity — the two rebels must decide where their allegiance lies.


< Previous Episode | Next Episode >



News + Features

See All
Show More Loading...
Show More Loading...

Databank | "Messenger"

See All
See All
    of

    Video | Andor

    #Andor

      of

      Galleries

        of

        More Episode Guides | Andor

        Show More Loading...

        TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved