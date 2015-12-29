-
Dr. Gorst
A cruel Imperial interrogator, Doctor Gorst uses his detailed knowledge of psychology and physiology to concoct new and horrific methods of interviewing persons of interest and compelling testimony from prisoners of the Empire.
