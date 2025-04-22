Spoiler alert! The content below contains plot details from this episode.
"Sagrona Teema" Episode Guide | Andor
The Empire arrives on Mina-Rau, endangering Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), Brasso (Joplin Sibtain), and Wilmon Paak (Muhannad Bhaier) who are on the run after the violent insurrection on Ferrix. On Coruscant, Imperial Security Bureau Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) frets about a new assignment that will take her to Ghorman while her partner Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) continues to climb the ladder at the Bureau of Standards. On Chandrila, Senator Mon Mothma’s (Genevieve O’Reilly) cover story for funding the rebellion is jeopardized when her friend and confidante Tay Kolma (Ben Miles) exhibits unpredictable behavior in the face of personal strife. Meanwhile, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) plots to escape his captors.
