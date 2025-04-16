Rebel agent Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) goes undercover as a test pilot to steal an experimental TIE Avenger, successfully flying the Imperial craft to a jungle moon. But once at the rendezvous point, Cassian finds himself caught in the crossfire of a conflict erupting between stranded Rebels from the Maya-Pei Brigade, a disparate rebel cell. Meanwhile, B2EMO, Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), Brasso (Joplin Sibtain), and Wilmon Paak (Muhannad Bhaier) have eked out a humble life hidden among the farmers of the agricultural world of Mina-Rau. And while Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) and Perrin Fertha (Alastair Mackenzie) prepare for their daughter’s wedding on Chandrila, Director Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn), an ambitious and loyal servant of the Empire, hosts a secret meeting with key members of the Imperial Security Bureau to discuss the planet of Ghorman.





