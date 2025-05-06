Spoiler alert! The content below contains plot details from this episode.
"Who Are You?" Episode Guide | Andor
Tensions on Ghorman come to a head as the Empire ignites an all-out riot, complete with deadly KX droids, several years in the making. Imperial Security Bureau Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) escapes Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) sniper scope, but the ensuing massacre brings Andor face-to-face with an old foe: Syril Karn (Kyle Soller). While Karn comes to the realization that he’s been a pawn for the Empire’s machinations, Wilmon Paak (Muhannad Bhaier) uses his skills to help arm the Ghor. News reports capture the unrest and help propel the Emperor’s propaganda machine all the way to Coruscant, where Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) and Bail Organa (Benjamin Bratt) plan Mon’s final speech as a sitting member.
