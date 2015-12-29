-
Taga
Of all the inmates stationed at Table Five inside the Imperial Narkina 5 prison, Taga is by far the most nervous of the lot. The production and manufacturing of mysterious Imperial widgets calls for teamwork if the prisoners hope to survive.
