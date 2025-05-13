Spoiler alert! The content below contains plot details from this episode.
"Who Else Knows?" Episode Guide | Andor
In the aftermath of the hospital bombing, the Empire scrambles to protect their secret project: the construction of the Death Star. While Imperial Security Bureau Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) is interrogated by Director Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn), Kleya Marki (Elizabeth Dulau) sends out a desperate comm from the Coruscant safehouse which reaches all the way to Yavin 4. Putting his standing with the Rebellion at risk, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) and Ruescott Melshi (Duncan Pow) embark on a mission with Wilmon Paak (Muhannad Bhaier) covering for them with General Draven (Alistair Petrie). But Meero’s former protege Supervisor Heert (Jacob James Beswick) is closing in on Kleya and it's a race to the safehouse to see who will find Marki first.
