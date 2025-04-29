Spoiler alert! The content below contains plot details from this episode.
"What a Festive Evening" Episode Guide | Andor
Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) passionately reunite on Coruscant, but Cassian risks everything to confront Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) after learning the rebel leader paid a visit to the safehouse while Andor was on a mission. Elsewhere on the capital world, Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) and Perrin Fertha (Alastair Mackenzie) visit with their daughter’s new in-laws as Davo Sculdun (Richard Dillane) hosts a soiree. The display of his prized collection of artifacts provides necessary cover for Kleya Marki (Elizabeth Dulau) to remove a listening device. And while Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu) lead the Ghorman rebels on their first Imperial heist, ending in tragedy, Bix and Cassian take on a mission involving plans to use Dr. Gorst’s interrogation techniques for military intelligence.