In the final year before the Battle of Yavin, Imperial Security Bureau Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) finally finds her mark: Axis. An urgent call from Lonni Jung (Robert Emms) sends Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and Kleya Marki (Elizabeth Dulau) into survival mode, eliminating loose ends and destroying their transmitter. When Dedra arrives at Luthen’s door, he stalls her just long enough to protect the Rebellion, leading to Meero’s arrest. Meanwhile, Kleya recalls how she first met Luthen — when he was a disillusioned soldier and she was a frightened child in a war zone — and the 17 years they have spent together as she makes her way to an Imperial hospital to carry out their final mission.





