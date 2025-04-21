Spoiler alert! The content below contains plot details from this episode.
"Harvest" Episode Guide | Andor
Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) struggles to make contact with Coruscant, barely maintaining control of the temperamental TIE Avenger. On Mina-Rau, Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), Brasso (Joplin Sibtain), and Wilmon Paak (Muhannad Bhaier) plan to evade the Imperial inspection using forged emergency work orders. But their gambit falls apart as the Imperials arrive before sundown, taking Brasso into custody while Bix and Wilmon contend with officers invading their home. Meanwhile, on Chandrila Mon Mothma’s (Genevieve O’Reilly) daughter’s wedding ends in a raucous reception and the gift of a priceless historical artifact delivered by Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and Kleya Marki (Elizabeth Dulau), and on Coruscant Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) enjoy an awkward dinner party of their own with a special guest: Eedy Karn (Kathryn Hunter), Syril’s mother.