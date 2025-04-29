The dapper designer Varian Skye, AKA Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), arrives in the capital city of Palmo on Ghorman, where Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) has come under ISB scrutiny in a performative gesture to secure his place with the rebels. After meeting with Major Partagaz (Anton Lesser) and Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) during a return trip home to Coruscant, Syril prepares to feed Carro Rylanz real intel to help further ingratiate himself. Varian Skye’s introduction to the Ghorman Front is less of a success. Meanwhile, Kleya Marki (Elizabeth Dulau) uncovers radio chatter that puts her and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) at risk, Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) struggles to cope, and Wilmon Paak (Muhannad Bhaier) discovers that Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) is a truly ruthless and unhinged rebel leader.





< Previous Episode | Next Episode >







