Spoiler alert! The content below contains plot details from this episode.
"The Bounty Hunters" Episode Guide | Star Wars: Visions Volume 3
In a new short from WIT Studio, the partnership between bounty hunter Sevn and her droid IV-A4 becomes strained on a job for a disreputable businessman, Jin-Sim Canbelon. As the industrialist’s intentions become clear and the job morphs into more than Sevn bargained for, she will have to choose where her loyalties lie.
