"The Bounty Hunters" Episode Guide | Star Wars: Visions Volume 3

3

4

TV-PG

Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime, Science Fiction

TV-PG

In a new short from WIT Studio, the partnership between bounty hunter Sevn and her droid IV-A4 becomes strained on a job for a disreputable businessman, Jin-Sim Canbelon. As the industrialist’s intentions become clear and the job morphs into more than Sevn bargained for, she will have to choose where her loyalties lie.


