Star Wars: Visions Returns with Volume 3 in 2025

The critically-acclaimed series of animated shorts returns to Japan for a third installment in collaboration with nine anime studios.

Star Wars: Visions is returning to its anime roots with nine new shorts slated for release next year.

At the 2024 Disney APAC Content Showcase, it was exclusively revealed that Star Wars: Visions will debut a third volume in 2025.

The award-winning series first premiered in 2021, with nine shorts by seven different Japanese anime studios celebrating the mythology of Star Wars through unique cultural perspectives. Last year’s second volume took the imaginative series on a global tour, featuring animation from across Japan, India, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Chile, France, South Africa, South Korea, and the United States.

Now with Star Wars: Visions Volume 3, the animated anthology returns to where it all began with nine shorts from nine different anime studios, including returning contributors Kamikaze Douga, Kinema citrus Co., Production I.G, and TRIGGER. The next installment will also introduce five new anime studios to the world of Star Wars — ANIMA (in co-production with Kamikaze Douga), David Production, Polygon Pictures, Project Studio Q, and WIT Studio — to further demonstrate the diversity and creativity of Japanese animation.

Watch Star Wars: Visions Volume 1 and Volume 2 now streaming on Disney+.