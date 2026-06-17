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{:title=>"The Mandalorian and Grogu", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian-and-grogu"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

The Mandalorian and Other Favorite Father Figures in the Galaxy

June 17, 2026
June 17, 2026
Katarina Cruz

They protect you, they look out for you, and sometimes they confuse you — they're dads.

Regardless of the ways they come into your life, there is no denying that fathers and father figures are some of the most influential people in this or any galaxy. On full display with our favorite duo in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, in theaters now, they protect us and teach us to prepare us for the future. They mold us in ways we may never understand and for better or worse, leave a lasting impact.

Here are just a few of our favorite Star Wars dads who exemplify the compassion and complexities of fatherhood.

Grogu being held by Din.

Din Djarin and Grogu - The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

As a longtime bounty hunter and first-time dad, Din Djarin knows a thing or two about caring for precious cargo. Initially being tasked with capturing Grogu on a basic retrieval mission, Din Djarin ultimately chose to save the young child, rescuing the alien from the Imperial forces. Finding purpose and duty in protecting the foundling from harm, Din and Grogu formed a Clan of Two. It didn’t take long before Grogu (and his big brown eyes) chipped away at the ruthless mercenary’s cold exterior and uncovered an undeniable attachment between him and his Dadalorian.

Din Djarin and Grogu work on the Razor Crest.

The many adventures of Din and Grogu showcase their unwavering bond, including their latest journey to the big screen with Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters now. Having survived the obstacles of distance, several outside threats, and a lot of trauma, it is their love for one another that continues to push them forward. The Mandalorian and Grogu are proof that family knows no bounds.

K-2SO

Cassian Andor and K-2SO - Andor, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Fathers come in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes so do their kids. From the mind of K-2SO's actor himself, Alan Tudyk, Cassian Andor is, for all intents and purposes, K-2’s Papá. Though he was built by the Empire, it could be argued that K-2SO’s life didn’t really start until he woke up on Yavin 4’s Rebel base, ready for a new life beyond his factory-original settings. Cassian saw potential in K-2SO, salvaging the damaged security droid from the rubble of the Ghorman Massacre, and believed that he could become more than his programming. Their shared experience of troubled and difficult pasts makes it easy to see why they became inseparable. The two relied on each other for more than just preservation. K-2SO came into Cassian’s life on the heels of a relentless string of devastating losses; as much as K-2SO needed guidance, Cassian needed companionship.

Cassian Andor and K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

K-2’s quick wit and juvenile retorts are reminiscent of a child…an overly pragmatic and lethal child. However, K-2 ultimately showed a fierce loyalty and protective nature for the father figure in his life. Cassian Andor was the first person that K-2SO laid eyes on and the last. Together until the very end, Cassian and K-2SO lived and died for the rebellion and for each other.

Omega and Hunter on Pabu

Hunter and Omega - Star Wars: The Bad Batch

In an era of change, Hunter found an unlikely constant in Omega. At first reluctant to bring the child into the Elite Squad known as Clone Force 99 or the Bad Batch, it didn’t take long until he and the young clone established an undeniable bond. Forged in the chaos of the rising Empire, it became evident that Omega needed Hunter just as much as he did her. While Hunter taught Omega how to be a soldier, she showed him how to find wonder in the mundane and forced him to question his oftentimes fixed perspectives. Of course, this ebb and flow of understanding didn’t come without its growing pains, every disagreement and concern drawing the pair closer through learned experiences.

The epilogue features an older Omega, Hunter, and Batcher. Among their new looks is a Bad Batch skull patch on Omega’s jacket and a collar around Batcher’s neck.

Having to navigate newfound dynamics is never easy (in any galaxy), which is why it couldn’t have been done without the collective effort of the Dad Batch. And although no father is ever ready to see their little one leave, there is no denying that this band of brothers couldn’t be prouder of their kid. After all, they will always be there to protect her and make sure she finds her way back home.

Luke Skywalker confrontations Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back.

Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker - Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Their father-son relationship is complicated, to say the least, but when push comes to shove (or in this case, Force Lightning), Daddy Darth knows when to pull through. Having grown up in the care of his Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, Luke Skywalker only knew partial truths about who his father really was. It wasn’t until their tumultuous confrontation on Bespin that Luke discovered the truth surrounding father's identity; Darth Vader’s iconic words “No, I am your father” changed all of our lives for good. This revelation not only sent Luke into a journey of self-discovery, but also left him to grapple with the newfound perception of his father and the Force.

“You already have, Luke. You were right about me. Tell your sister...you were right.” Vader.

Ultimately, faith and conviction are what bring the two back together. Believing in the man he knew his father to be, Luke committed himself to the light side and guided Anakin Skywalker back home. Even if just for his final moments, Anakin understood what it meant to be a dad — placing love and compassion over everything, his sacrifice saved his son and, ultimately, the galaxy.

Bail Organa and Leia Organa in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Bail Organa and Leia Organa - Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

A senator of Alderaan, a founding member of the Rebellion, and an architect of Fulcrum, Bail Organa was many things, but his most important role was arguably as father to Leia Organa. Following the birth of the Skywalker twins, Bail didn’t hesitate in making the decision to adopt Leia with his wife, Breha Organa, and raise her as their own. From the moment they met, Bail never faltered in ensuring that his daughter knew she was wanted and loved.

Leia talks to Rey in The Force Awakens.

Rooted in endless devotion for each other and the Rebellion, the Organa family ingrained in Leia a deep sense of justice and compassion. The young princess grew up as a beacon of hope within the Rebellion, and although her father perished at the hands of the Empire, Leia devoted her life to continuing his legacy of justice and putting an end to oppressive forces everywhere.

Rotta the Hutt

Honorable Mention: Jabba the Hutt and Rotta the Hutt - Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

It’s complicated.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

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