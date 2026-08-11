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{:title=>"The Mandalorian and Grogu", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian-and-grogu"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

Poll: What’s Your Favorite Line from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu?

August 11, 2026
August 11, 2026
StarWars.com Team

Come on, baby. You can do it.

Of course you have your favorite quotes from three incredible seasons of The Mandalorian, and The Mandalorian and Grogu continues the fun with a feature film adventure filled with even more unforgettable dialogue. From the ancient wisdom of the Mandalorian Creed to the quick quips from the Anzellans and beyond, we’re celebrating some of our favorite quotes from the film, now available on digital.

You’ve probably been quoting your new favorite line for days. So which one is it? Vote now to let the galaxy know!

The Mandalorian and Grogu

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