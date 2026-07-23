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{:title=>"The Mandalorian and Grogu", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian-and-grogu"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

SDCC 2026: Meet the Mandalorian and Grogu and Friends at the Lucasfilm Pavilion

July 23, 2026
July 23, 2026
StarWars.com Team

Take a closer look at the vehicles, creatures, costumes and props from the latest Star Wars film, now available on digital, and see them for yourself all weekend at San Diego Comic-Con.

Costumes and props from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu have arrived on the San Diego Comic-Con show floor.

Stop by the Lucasfilm Pavilion to see the Anzellan starship from the feature film, including all four Anzellan droidsmiths responsible for the upkeep on the tiny transport. A marvel of miniaturized technology, the Anzellan starship is just large enough to fit its tiny crew as they travel the galaxy.

If you would like to see the baby, Din Djarin and Grogu take center stage, with the Mandalorian’s screen-used armor on display along with his partner in bounty hunting for the New Republic, little Grogu. Don’t let his size fool you — he’s small but mighty.

And rounding out the pint-sized stars, the Rotta the Hutt maquette is on display along with a gallery of concept art showcasing the design and illustration that brought Favreau’s vision for the film to life.

If you don’t consider yourself a friend of the gang (but you do find yourself saying things like “Long live the Empire!”) there’s also a full-sized AT-RT vehicle with an Imperial Remnant AT-RT Pilot perched at the controls.

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    • For those attending San Diego Comic-Con, you can find The Mandalorian and Grogu pieces on display at the Lucasfilm Pavilion, Booth #2913, along with licensed merchandise, collectibles, apparel and more.

    Come back for StarWars.com’s full coverage of all the news and reveals coming out of SDCC 2026.

    Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is available now on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango, and arrives on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 25, with several other Physical media offerings to come including the Beskar Collector’s Edition.

    And for even more concept art from the film, pre-order The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu from Abrams Publishing now.

    SDCC The Mandalorian and Grogu

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