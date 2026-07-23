SDCC 2026: Meet the Mandalorian and Grogu and Friends at the Lucasfilm Pavilion

Take a closer look at the vehicles, creatures, costumes and props from the latest Star Wars film, now available on digital, and see them for yourself all weekend at San Diego Comic-Con.

Costumes and props from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu have arrived on the San Diego Comic-Con show floor.

Stop by the Lucasfilm Pavilion to see the Anzellan starship from the feature film, including all four Anzellan droidsmiths responsible for the upkeep on the tiny transport. A marvel of miniaturized technology, the Anzellan starship is just large enough to fit its tiny crew as they travel the galaxy.

If you would like to see the baby, Din Djarin and Grogu take center stage, with the Mandalorian’s screen-used armor on display along with his partner in bounty hunting for the New Republic, little Grogu. Don’t let his size fool you — he’s small but mighty.

And rounding out the pint-sized stars, the Rotta the Hutt maquette is on display along with a gallery of concept art showcasing the design and illustration that brought Favreau’s vision for the film to life.

If you don’t consider yourself a friend of the gang (but you do find yourself saying things like “Long live the Empire!”) there’s also a full-sized AT-RT vehicle with an Imperial Remnant AT-RT Pilot perched at the controls.