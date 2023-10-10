Ahsoka Episode Guides Now Available!

Journey through all eight episodes from the epic season, and read up on your favorite characters in the official Databank.

Ahsoka Tano has completed her quest to locate Grand Admiral Thrawn, who disappeared with Ezra Bridger. And now you can explore the first season of the Disney+ series, Ahsoka, with StarWars.com’s official Episode Guides, featuring cast commentary, concept art, story galleries, and more from every episode.

With the two-episode premiere, “Part One: Master and Apprentice” and “Part Two: Toil and Trouble,” we found Ahsoka, Professor Huyang, and Sabine Wren in the age of the New Republic. Together, they began a quest to finally find Ezra Bridger and thwart Thrawn's return as heir to the Empire. “Part Three: Time to Fly” brought even more members of the Ghost crew together, with Chopper and Jacen Syndulla joining Hera Syndulla in the series. And with “Part Four: Fallen Jedi” Ahsoka and Sabine clashed lightsabers with their foes, Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati, and Marrok, before Tano reunited with an old friend: Anakin Skywalker!

“Part Five: Shadow Warrior” took us back to the World Between Worlds and the Clone Wars battlefield. In “Part Six: Far, Far Away,” Grand Admiral Thrawn and the Great Mothers emerged in a whole other galaxy and by “Part Seven: Dreams and Madness,” Ahsoka had made the journey. With “Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord,” the first season came to a thrilling conclusion.

To learn more about our heroes like Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, their foes Grand Admiral Thrawn, Baylan Skoll, and Morgan Elsbeth, the noble purrgil, the Eye of Sion, the worlds of Seatos and Arcana, and much more, read up on the official Databank entries for the series.

