How the ILM Model Shop Brought Ahsoka’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle to Life

September 22, 2023
Kristin Baver

Industrial Light & Magic model maker John Goodson gives us a closer look at the complexities at work in the tiny craft fabricated for Ahsoka’s Jedi shuttle on Ahsoka.

There was something strikingly familiar about Ahsoka Tano’s Jedi shuttle, the T-6 1974. “I already know this ship,” model maker John Goodson thought as he set to work building the craft that would transport Tano and Professor Huyang on their first live-action adventure in Ahsoka, now on Disney+.

Ahsoka’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle

However, the physical creation of Tano’s shuttle was its own journey, bringing the unique mode of transportation first created for the Jedi of the prequels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars back to the screen with a painstakingly crafted and intricately mechanized model.

“It was a slightly different version, but it was the same design,” Goodson tells StarWars.com. “It was the same big semi-circular wing with a cockpit and three engines in the back.” But to build it as a functional, camera-mountable model? “It's the most mechanically complex thing I've seen in a long time,” he says. “This ship is different from anything else that we've worked with.”

Goodson, who first started at Industrial Light & Magic in 1988 working on Ghostbusters II, had helped create a whole fleet of the Jedi Order shuttles as a concept model maker on Star Wars: Attack of the Clones about two decades prior. But in recent years, after a stint in digital model making, Goodson returned to ILM and his love of building physical models, creating the production models of the Razor Crest and Moff Gideon’s light cruiser for The Mandalorian among others. 

Ahsoka’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle

Whether creating physical or digital models, “you're making a lot of the same choices in terms of how you build in the mechanical language, which really makes it convincing that this thing is real and functions,” Goodson says. While working on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, for example, Goodson and artist Colie Wertz designed and modeled cargo ships, adding a rail system to the creation’s otherwise flat roof. In Goodson’s mind, a cargo hauler would utilize every square inch for containers. The functional design helps viewers become fully immersed in the galaxy, without the need for details on how every facet and component works. “Maybe you could put containers on top of it. If you build that out, you don't have to explain it. Nobody else has to know how it works. But if you work through it in your own head and you understand the concept, that will telegraph. It will read as something realistic that is functional. Those are the kind of choices that you're making, whether you're doing a physical model or a digital model.”

Return to Kerner

For Ahsoka, Goodson spent nearly four months working full-time in his Marin County garage to sculpt, cast, and fabricate Tano’s T-6 shuttle for the era of the New Republic with help from machinist Dan Patrascu who added the mechanical innards. “It was really complicated,” Goodson says.

For eight hours each day, Goodson vacuum formed and fabricated individual parts, instead of simply 3-D printing the majority of the model from a digital file. Despite its popularity, 3-D printed pieces are delicate, Goodson says, and for a hero ship that will be mounted to a motion-control rig for countless shots — sometimes colliding with the camera during production — the resulting piece isn’t sturdy enough to survive the process. “When you've got these models on stage and you remount them, they wind up getting manhandled a lot,” he says. “They've got to be robust. They really get a lot of abuse on stage. They have to be tough enough to withstand it.”

After cutting out wooden patterns, Goodson used heated plastic sheets to create the base of many of the model’s bigger pieces. Some of the largest elements, like the shuttle’s massive rotating wing, called for a visit to the original home of ILM, on Kerner Boulevard in San Rafael, California, to borrow the same equipment used by model makers for the original trilogy. “I didn't have a machine big enough,” Goodson says, “but the original 2-foot-by-2-foot vacuum former that they bought in 1975 for the first Star Wars is still at 3210 Studios.” Luckily, the current tenants were happy to oblige.

Goodson’s final creation weighs in at about 15 pounds with a rotating wingspan that stretches about 30 inches across. There are about 350 individual parts on the finished T-6 model, which includes everything from the smallest greeblies pulled from a long-forgotten model kit to the large vacuum formed segments.

    “It’s real, you know?”

    Ever since the innovation of ILM’s Dykstraflex — the original motion-control camera system rig built to capture aerial cinematography for Star Wars: A New Hope, — Star Wars model makers have been mounting their flying creations for complex and dynamic maneuvers.

    However, the unique design of the T-6’s rotating singular wing posed a new challenge. “The only place you could mount it was at a 45-degree angle,” says Goodson, “and I've never seen anything like it.” Typically, there are six mounts at key points on a ship, but every one of the usual connection points would have kept the wing from making a full rotation. “It's been a mechanical challenge,” Goodson says. “Big time.”

    With a singular wing rotating around the fuselage to propel the T-6, he and Patrascu, the shuttle’s machinist, also had to balance the weight of the five-pound wing piece on a tiny gear, about three inches in diameter. “That's all the weight of the wing on this gear,” Goodson notes.

    The mechanism driving that movement was another puzzle for the model making team. Patrascu fabricated the one-of-a-kind mechanical parts to power the small motor tucked away in a three-inch tube at the model’s core. “He had to custom machine the gears and the electrical connections, and it works, which is remarkable,” Goodson says. There were trials and errors throughout the process. “We did some tests and sometimes it didn't work,” says Goodson. “So, you go back to the drawing board and try another iteration of it.”

    Ahsoka’s T-6 Jedi shuttle cockpit

    In the meantime, Goodson continued working to match not only concept art but also digital representations of the shuttle used in visual effects shots and on life-size sets of the interior. “We were ahead of production and they sent me three different renders of the cockpit interior,” Goodson recalls. “Well, which one is it?” He ended up blending together all three, recognizing that the spacious interior shown in the series wouldn’t fit inside the model at the current scale. “The cockpit is a bit of fiction based on three different drawings.” Goodson added two small figures molded to look like Ahsoka and Huyang, seated in the model’s cockpit, which also has working interior lighting for the ship’s instrument panel. On the back of the ship, a trio of engines were 3-D printed and lit with small LED bulbs alongside a custom ball turret.

    Ahsoka’s T-6 Jedi shuttle

    In the midst of the model build, showrunner Dave Filoni added a mechanism to the shuttle that would contract part of the fuselage while the wing is in motion to give the ship a sleeker look. “This was a change that he had asked for to make it look a little more svelte, but that was a shock,” Goodson says. “There is nothing [commercially] available that will do what you want this to do, so Dan designed [a new mechanism] and fabricated all of it out of steel and aluminum. There are rubber belts in there that come off the motors. It's very complicated and it's all in a really small package.” Filoni also added the signature red detailing on the ship’s exterior, a bird-like motif, which is an homage to the Klingon Bird-of-Prey seen in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Goodson notes.

    Despite the trials and tests, Ahsoka’s T-6 was completed on time, quietly debuting as part of The Mandalorian Experience on display at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim in 2022. Since the ship hadn’t appeared on screen yet, many fans walked by the craft without recognizing it.

    Goodson is delighted that physical models have made a resurgence in several of the latest Star Wars series as well as other productions. “I think a lot of it's nostalgia,” he says. “There's interest in going through the exercise of having a practical model.” And the creations help influence the design even after they’re built. “On Mandalorian, when we built the Razor Crest and we actually started getting the shots when they were getting done, [visual effects supervisor] John Knoll said it started to drive the look for the digital model. They went back and refined the shots to more closely mimic what they were seeing with the physical model. Because you see the actual interactions, how the light works on [the aluminum skin]. It's real, you know?”


    Associate Editor Kristin Baver is the author of Star Wars: 100 Objects and other books, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and an all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Follow her on Instagram @KristinBaver.

